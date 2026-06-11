Building the Future: The Continued Evolution of El Paso Locomotive FC Youth Soccer

Published on June 11, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

El Paso Locomotive FC News Release







EL PASO, TEXAS - As we prepare for the 2026/27 season, El Paso Locomotive FC Youth Soccer is entering one of the most significant and exciting periods in our club's history.

With the launch of our First Stop Recreational Program, the expansion of our Boys Pre-ECNL and ECNL pathway to younger age groups, and the inaugural season of Girls Pre-ECNL and Regional League (RL), we are continuing to build a complete player development ecosystem that serves athletes of all ages and ambitions.

More importantly, these developments provide greater clarity for families regarding where their child fits within our club and how they can progress throughout their soccer journey.

As we enter this new season, our club is acting with absolute intentionality. Every decision we make is designed to elevate standards and better serve our membership.

Our goal is not to be the largest club in the city-it is to be the premier destination for youth soccer.

We are committed to providing elite pathways for boys and girls who aspire to compete at the highest levels while also delivering exceptional experiences for players at every stage of development. Whether a player is just beginning their soccer journey or pursuing collegiate, pre-professional, or professional opportunities, every player deserves access to quality coaching, meaningful opportunities, and a clearly defined pathway for growth.

A Comprehensive/Integrated Pathway within ONE Club

The growth of our programming has allowed us to create one of the most comprehensive player development structures in the region.

At the foundation are our grassroots programs, including camps, technical training, futsal, and introductory soccer opportunities. These programs help young players develop a love for the game while building fundamental skills.

Players can then progress into our First Stop Recreational Program, designed to provide a fun, inclusive environment focused on confidence, learning, teamwork, and enjoyment of the game.

As players continue to develop, opportunities exist within our Competitive Program, providing structured training and competition while preparing players for higher levels within the club.

For those pursuing elite-level soccer, our pathway now extends into Pre-ECNL, ECNL Regional League, and ECNL competition on the boys' side, beginning as early as U11. This expansion creates a complete ECNL pathway from U11 through U18/19, allowing players to access nationally recognized development platforms without leaving the region.

On the girls' side, the introduction of Pre-ECNL and Regional League programming marks a transformational step forward, creating the highest collective level of opportunity ever offered locally within a single club structure and providing a clear pathway for ambitious female athletes.

Understanding the Structure!

The accompanying Boys and Girls Player Pathway graphics serve as visual roadmaps that help families understand how every program connects within the larger El Paso Locomotive FC development model and where their child fits within the club's ecosystem.

While these pathways illustrate where we are today, they also reflect where we intend to go.

As we continue to evolve, one of our strategic priorities is strengthening the Competitive Division at younger age groups, particularly within U9 and potentially younger age brackets in future seasons. We believe introducing structured developmental opportunities earlier can help build stronger technical foundations while creating clearer pathways for long-term growth.

At the same time, we firmly believe that youth soccer at these ages should be centered around enjoyment, passion, confidence, and a genuine love for the game. Development and competition are important, but creating positive experiences that inspire children to stay engaged with soccer remains equally essential.

The Boys Pathway progresses from grassroots and recreational participation through competitive soccer and ultimately into Pre-ECNL, ECNL Regional League, and ECNL competition, before extending into the U20 USL Academy environment and opportunities beyond youth soccer.

The Girls Pathway follows a similar progression, beginning with grassroots and recreational programming before advancing into competitive soccer and ultimately the club's newly established Pre-ECNL and Regional League platforms, creating enhanced opportunities for development and collegiate exposure.

As an organization, we believe El Paso Locomotive FC is uniquely positioned to bring this balanced approach to our city. By combining recreational, competitive, and elite programming under one unified structure, we can provide players and families with a dynamic range of opportunities while maintaining clear developmental pathways.

Our mission remains unchanged: to serve our community through an innovative, evolving, and comprehensive soccer ecosystem that continues to grow with the game while meeting the needs of players and families at every stage of their journey.

Laying the Foundation for the Future!

While these additions are exciting for the upcoming season, they represent something even greater-the continued evolution of the El Paso Locomotive FC Youth Soccer pyramid.

Youth soccer continues to evolve nationally, and our responsibility is to evolve alongside it. The 2026/27 season serves as a foundational moment in that journey, positioning the club to continue growing with the game while remaining aligned with the highest standards of player development and competition.

Our commitment is to ensure that El Paso players and families can rely on an organization that remains at the forefront of the youth soccer landscape. Through strategic planning, purposeful growth, and an unwavering commitment to excellence, we will continue expanding opportunities while building a sustainable model that serves our community for generations to come.

As we look ahead, we are excited not only about what this season brings but also what it represents: the next step in establishing El Paso Locomotive FC as the premier destination for youth soccer in the Borderplex region and beyond, epitomizing a club that continues to lead, innovate, and evolve alongside the game itself.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from June 11, 2026

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