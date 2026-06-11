Locomotive Earn Point in 1-1 Road Draw against Detroit City FC

Published on June 11, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

El Paso Locomotive FC News Release







HAMTRAMCK, MICH. - El Paso Locomotive FC earned a 1-1 draw against Detroit City FC on Wednesday night, moving to 4-4-3 in USL Championship play this season.

Following a weather delay that pushed back kickoff, Detroit controlled possession for much of the opening 25 minutes. Locomotive gradually settled into the match and began to find more of the ball as the first half progressed.

El Paso broke through in spectacular fashion in the 42nd minute when Amando Moreno connected on a bicycle kick from inside the box to give Locomotive a 1-0 lead heading into halftime.

A second weather delay postponed the start of the second half, forcing both teams to go through another warmup before play resumed. Detroit responded quickly after the restart, finding an equalizer just five minutes into the half to level the match at 1-1.

Detroit controlled much of the second-half action and came close to finding a winner, including a shot that struck the upper corner of the goal frame. However, Locomotive's defense held firm as the two sides ultimately shared the points.

Locomotive return home on Saturday, June 13, to host Phoenix Rising FC at Southwest University Park. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. MT.

DET 1, ELP 1

Keyworth Stadium

MATCH NOTES

Amando Moreno scored El Paso's lone goal of the match, bringing his season total to five. The tally ranks second on the team behind Rubio Rubín's eight goals and puts Moreno tied for ninth in the USL Championship.

Sebastian Mora-Mora recorded five saves on the night, marking the fourth time this season he has made five-plus stops in a match. The performance increased his season total to 24 saves in USL Championship play.

SCORING SUMMARY

DET - 50' Abdoulaye Diop (Preston Tabort Etaka)

ELP - 42' Amando Moreno (Eric Calvillo)

LINEUPS

DET - (4-2-3-1) Carlos Herrera, Aedan Stanley, Callum Montgomery, Devon Amoo-Mensah, Haruki Yamazaki, Abdoulaye Diop (, Kobe Hernández-Foster, Ates Diouf, Preston Tabort Etaka (65' Alex Dalou), Connor Rutz (45' Darren Smith), Ben Morris (65' Rafa Mentzingen)

Subs Not Used: Ryan Williams, Rio Hope-Gund, Tommy Silva, Carlos Saldana

ELP - (5-4-1) Sebastian Mora-Mora, Gabi Torres, Tony Alfaro, Kofi Twumasi, Nicolas Cardona, Kenneth Hoban (45' Álvaro Quezada), Eric Calvillo (77' Ricky Ruiz), Alex Mendez (77' Danny Gomez), Amando Moreno (56' Omar Mora), Rubio Rubin, Beto Avila (65' Memo Diaz)

Subs Not Used: Abdiel Guzman, Xzavier Rede, Abraham Romero

MISCONDUCT SUMMARY

DET - 6' Yamazaki, 30' Stanley

ELP - 44' Alex Méndez, 69' Eric Calvillo

MATCH STATS: DET | ELP

GOALS: 1|1

ASSISTS: 1|1

POSSESSION: 55|45

SHOTS: 26|7

SHOTS ON GOAL: 6|1

SAVES: 0|5

FOULS: 13|17

OFFSIDES: 2|1

CORNERS: 10|5







United Soccer League Championship Stories from June 11, 2026

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