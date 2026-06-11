Detroit City FC Visits Sporting JAX in Eastern Conference Play

Published on June 11, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Detroit City FC News Release









Detroit City FC defender Haruki Yamazaki

(Detroit City FC) Detroit City FC defender Haruki Yamazaki(Detroit City FC)

DETROIT, Mich. - Detroit City FC travels to Florida to take on expansion side Sporting Club Jacksonville in USL Championship Eastern Conference action at Hodges Stadium.

Le Rouge enters the weekend sitting fourth in the Eastern Conference with 18 points, while Sporting JAX occupies 13th with three points and is still in search of its first win in club history. Detroit City and Jacksonville met once already this year, with Le Rouge claiming a 1-0 victory at Keyworth Stadium on April 11.

Detroit City FC lately

Detroit City arrives in Jacksonville following a 1-1 home draw with Western Conference side El Paso Locomotive on Wednesday night, a result that extended Le Rouge's record to 5-3-4 through 12 league matches. Head Coach Danny Dichio's side has alternated results over its last six league outings (D-L-D-W-L-W), but remains firmly in the top-four thanks to one of the Championship's stingiest defensive records.

Detroit City has conceded just 11 goals in 12 matches, tied for the second-best defensive mark in the East, and has posted a conference-best five clean sheets, led by goalkeeper Carlos Hererra. On the other end of the pitch, Le Rouge has scored 13 goals, with forward Darren Smith leading the way on six, a total that has him level with several players in the league's Golden Boot race.

When Detroit City scores first, it has been almost impossible to reel back in: City is a perfect 5-0-0 after netting the opener this season and 5-0-0 when leading at any point in a match. The visitors have also shown the ability to manage tight contests, going 3-1-1 in games that are level at halftime.

Scouting Sporting JAX

Sporting JAX enters Saturday on a 12-match winless run to start its inaugural USL Championship season, carrying a 0-3-9 record and a league-low three points into Match Day 14. Head Coach Liam Fox's side has shown flashes of attacking quality, scoring multiple goals in four of its last six matches, including a 4-4 draw with San Antonio and a 2-2 draw with Brooklyn, but defensive struggles have defined the campaign so far.

Jacksonville has conceded 28 goals, the most in the Eastern Conference, and is still searching for its first clean sheet as a club. Sporting has allowed four or more goals in four separate matches and has yet to hold an opponent under one goal this season.

In the final third, forward Kieran Sadlier is the main danger, pacing the side with five goals and sitting among the league's top scorers, while midfielder Rafferty Pedder has added three goals and one assist.

With Detroit City seeking to solidify its place near the top of the Eastern Conference and Sporting JAX chasing a first-ever USL Championship win, Saturday's clash at Hodges Stadium sets up as an early-summer test of focus and professionalism on the road for Le Rouge.

Availability

Michael Bryant, Jeciel Cedeno, Alex Dalou and Chisom Egbuchulam are all listed as out for Detroit City FC.

Up Next

Following Saturday's match, Detroit City FC returns home to face Louisville City FC in the Prinx Tires USL Cup. The match will be broadcast on ESPN2 with a revised kickoff time of 5 p.m. EDT. Tickets are still available.

For more information about Detroit City FC, visit detcityfc.com and follow @DetroitCityFC on X, Facebook, and @detroitcityfootballclub on Instagram.

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United Soccer League Championship Stories from June 11, 2026

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