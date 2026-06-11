Preview: Hounds vs. Indy Eleven

Published on June 11, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC News Release







PITTSBURGH - Back and home and back in league play, the Hounds have a chance to jump back into the top four in the Eastern Conference if they can knock off visiting Indy Eleven on Saturday night.

The teams are meeting for the second time this season after playing to a 1-1 draw back on April 4 in Indianapolis. A Jack Blake penalty had Indy thinking they would be able to claim all three points at home until Eliot Goldthorp netted the equalizer in the 90th minute for the Hounds. That match continued the trend of close contests between the two sides: In 18 all-time meetings, 15 have been decided by one goal or fewer.

A tight, low-scoring contest could be in the cards again. The Hounds have started to hit a groove defensively with back-to-back clean sheets and four shutouts in the past six matches across all competitions. Nico Campuzano is on a personal two-match shutout streak in the Hounds' goal, and he is likely to be back between the pipes after getting last Saturday off at Charleston in the USL Cup.

Indy comes into the match with an even better defensive record than the Hounds. Goalkeeper Eric Dick returns to Pittsburgh for the first time since the USL Championship Final MVP signed with his hometown club in the offseason, and Dick and his teammates have allowed just 11 goals in league play, which is tied for fifth-best in all of the Championship.

Another packed house is expected at F.N.B. Stadium with warm, sunny weather in the forecast and the always popular $1 I.C. Light promotion going from 5-6 p.m. in the Tailgate Zone and 6-7 p.m. in the stadium after gates open. New food specials for June include a Pizza Burger available at the Train Grill on the East End, and Pulled Pork Nachos at Nacho Junction near the West Gate.

The team will also be celebrating Scotland Night with the Tartan Army preparing to play its first FIFA World Cup match in 28 years against Haiti. Bagpipers and Scottish-themed halftime entertainment will be on display, and fans will be able to stick around and watch the Scotland-Haiti match in F.N.B. Stadium during and after the post-match King Orthodontics Autograph Session.

Tickets for the match are available through Ticketmaster and at the F.N.B. Stadium Box Office.

The match will air live on SportsNet Pittsburgh after the conclusion of Pirates baseball coverage, and it will be shown in its entirety on SportsNet Pittsburgh+ if Pirates coverage runs long. ESPN+ will have the live stream of the match, and Radio Las Palmas, 92.9 FM HD2 will have the call of the match in Spanish.

Match Info

Riverhounds (5-4-1) vs. Indy Eleven (5-3-2)

Date: Saturday, June 13

Time: 7 p.m.

Location: F.N.B. Stadium

Tickets: Ticketmaster

Odds: Hounds +105 / Draw +240 / Indy +230

TV: SportsNet Pittsburgh

Streaming: ESPN+

Radio: Radio Las Palmas, 92.9 FM HD2

Live statistics: USL Championship Match Center

Live updates: @RiverhoundsSC on X/Twitter

Match hashtag: #PITvIND







United Soccer League Championship Stories from June 11, 2026

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