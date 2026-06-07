Hounds Battle Charleston to Road Draw in USL Cup

Published on June 6, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC News Release







Another Prinx Tires USL Cup road match ended in a draw for the Pittsburgh Riverhounds, but again the bonus point in the Group 6 standings slipped away as the Charleston Battery won the shootout, 4-2, after a scoreless 90 minutes tonight at Patriots Point Soccer Complex in Mount Pleasant, S.C.

The Battery (2-0-1) finished with an 11-8 edge in shots, but the Hounds (1-0-2) held the advantage in that category until the 81st minute, when left back Lasse Kelp was sent off for his second yellow card and the Hounds were reduced to 10 men.

Mike Sheridan made three saves for his second clean sheet for the Hounds, but he was bested in the shootout by the Battery's John Berner, who had the lone save in the shootout. The shootout defeat means the Hounds must win their final USL Cup match July 11 against Loudoun United and get help from other results to reach the knockout stages as a wild card.

First half

A regulation win for either side meant they would enter the final round of matches in first place, and the teams came out going for that result.

The Battery nearly struck first on the counter in the 11th minute when Emilio Ycaza got free at the back post. He cut inside of Perrin Barnes to shoot, but fired his effort off the left upright and away.

Five minutes later, Trevor Amann got free in the box to meet a high cross from Charles Ahl, but the Hounds' striker couldn't turn his headed effort on goal.

Eliot Goldthorp got between lines to test Berner in the 28th minute, and the veteran backup keeper came up with a diving save to his left to keep the match scoreless.

Sheridan closed out the half with his best stop of the night, staying big and keeping his hand high to touch a close-range shot by Graham Smith over the bar to safety.

Second half

Goldthorp had a golden opportunity in the box on the hour mark after Robbie Mertz found a cutting Ahl, who in turn fed Goldthorp. Only a last-minute boot stuck in by Smith kept Goldthorp from hitting the target, deflecting the ball over for a corner kick.

In the 81st minute, the Hounds were cut down to 10 men for the first time in 2026 after Kelp got his feet tangled with Douglas Martinez while trying to track down the Battery winger. The tactical foul was his second caution of the match, ending the left back's night early.

With the numerical edge, the Battery closed the match on the front foot, winning a handful of late corner kicks. One led to a back-post header that was off target by Joey Akpunonu in stoppage time, but the Hounds largely stayed compact in their box to reach the shootout.

Both teams connected on their first two kicks in the shootout - Mertz and Jackson Walti converted for the Hounds - but Berner swung the outcome with a full-extension stop to his right that denied Jorge Garcia. Aldi Flowers-Gamboa missed wide on the Hounds' next kick, and Akpunonu converted to earn the point for the Battery after going 4-for-4 at the spot.

Modelo Man of the Match

Victor Souza was instrumental in helping the Hounds keep a clean sheet, even after being reduced to 10 men. The center back won 7 of 10 duels, shared the team lead with five clearances and only gave away possession four times the entire 90 minutes, connecting on 41 of 45 passes (91.1 percent).

What's next?

It's back home and back to league play for the Hounds, who have a big Eastern Conference matchup with second-place Indy Eleven (5-2-3) and former goalkeeper Eric Dick. The teams will meet at 7 p.m. Saturday, June 13 at F.N.B. Stadium.

Riverhounds SC lineup (4-3-3) - Mike Sheridan; Lasse Kelp (sent off 81'), Owen Mikoy, Victor Souza, Perrin Barnes; Sam Bassett (Max Viera 54'), Danny Griffin (Jackson Walti 72'), Robbie Mertz; Charles Ahl (Aldi Flowers-Gamboa 83'), Trevor Amann (Albert Dikwa 72'), Eliot Goldthorp (Jorge Garcia 83')

Charleston Battery lineup (4-2-3-1) - John Berner; Nathan Messer, Joey Akpunonu, Graham Smith, Douglas Martinez (Alec Hughes 86'); Sean Suber, Kirill Pakhomov; Langston Blackstock (Wilmer Cabrera 15'), Emilio Ycaza (Chris Allan 69'), Maalique Foster (Jack Wayne 69'); Miguel Berry

Scoring summary

None

Discipline summary

PIT - Lasse Kelp 39' (caution - reckless foul)

PIT - Sam Bassett 46' (caution - reckless foul)

CHS - Emilio Ycaza 48' (caution - tactical foul)

PIT - Lasse Kelp 81' (caution - tactical foul)

PIT - Lasse Kelp 81' (sent off - second yellow card)

Penalty kick shootout summary

PIT (Goalkeeper: Sheridan) - Mertz, Walti, Garcia (saved), Flowers-Gamboa (missed)

CHS (Goalkeeper: Berner) - Suber, Berry, Pakhomov, Akpunonu







United Soccer League Championship Stories from June 6, 2026

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