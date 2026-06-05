World Cup Watch Parties Slated Across City with Chance to Win $25K

Published on June 5, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC News Release







PITTSBURGH - The Pittsburgh Riverhounds are partnering with venues across the city to host free public watch parties for every World Cup game and giving fans a chance to win $25,000, courtesy of the Insurance Fraud Prevention Authority.

Fans will have the chance to watch every World Cup moment across some of Pittsburgh's finest venues while enjoying interactive games like bingo and trivia, as well as tasting new, nation-specific food and drink specials at select parties. As the home of the World Cup in Pittsburgh, the Riverhounds are bringing fans together throughout the city to celebrate the world's biggest sporting event.

Fans will receive one entry into the $25,000 Boot for Loot raffle each time they check in at a watch party. To win the $25,000 prize, the contestant must kick a soccer ball from midfield and have the ball rest on the goal line during halftime of the Riverhounds home match on July 11 against Loudoun United FC. Contestants must be able to attend the match at F.N.B. Stadium.

The World Cup experience also comes to F.N.B. Stadium for three marquee U.S. Soccer watch parties on June 12, June 19 and June 25. Presented in partnership with ABARTA Coca-Cola Beverages and Michelob Ultra, the June 12 and June 19 events will feature big-screen viewing, interactive games, product sampling, giveaways including tickets to a World Cup match and more.

Meanwhile, the June 25 match between the U.S. and Türkiye will be a 21-and-over happy hour experience and give fans another opportunity to rally behind the home team with additional activations and games to be announced.

All three events are free to attend and will offer entries to the $25,000 sweepstakes.

The World Cup will kick off on June 11 at 3 p.m. with a match between Mexico and South Africa. Fans can RSVP for the free watch parties and begin their journey toward a chance to win $25,000 by visiting riverhounds.com/watchparty.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from June 5, 2026

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