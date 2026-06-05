Rowdies August 1 Match against Louisville to Air on ESPN2

Published on June 5, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Tampa Bay Rowdies News Release







ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - The Tampa Bay Rowdies announced today that the club's August 1 home match against Louisville City FC will now air exclusively on ESPN2 as part of the USL Championship's slate of nationally broadcast matches. To accommodate the move to ESPN2, the kickoff time for the match at Al Lang Stadium has been moved to 8 p.m. ET.

August 1 will be the second regular season meeting between the Rowdies and Louisville. The Rowdies recently defeated Louisville 2-0 at Lynn Family Stadium to extend their lead at the top of the Eastern Conference standings as the only undefeated team left in the USL Championship.

The Rowdies will also celebrate the club's first Halfway to Gasparilla Night on August 1. To mark the occasion, the club will give away free Rowdies Gasparilla beads to all fans in attendance and invite fans onto the field following the final whistle to view a Post-Match Fireworks show. Fans can also secure secure a ticket for the match and an exclusive Rowdies bandana with a Halfway to Gasparilla Ticket Package.

Additionally, fans can enjoy special pricing on select concessions for the August 1 match, including $1 hot dogs, $3 waters, $3 sodas, and $3 Michelob Ultra cans. The $3 Michelob Ultra special will be available in the Michelob Ultra Pre-Match Fan Zone outside the stadium and up until the 75th minute of the match while supplies last.

Contact the Rowdies sales office at 727-222-2000 or by emailing tickets@rowdiessoccer.com to organize a group outing at discounted rate.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from June 5, 2026

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