Jordan Stewart, Shane O'Neill Join Lexington SC's USL Championship Technical Staff
Published on June 5, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Lexington SC News Release
LEXINGTON, Ky. - Lexington Sporting Club announced two new updates to its USL Championship technical staff Friday. Former Premier League footballer and USL Championship head coach Jordan Stewart has joined Mac Hemmi's staff as an assistant coach. Additionally, Shane O'Neill will transition from his role as an assistant coach on LSC's Gainbridge Super League staff to the men's side.
Stewart served as the Monterey Bay FC gaffer for 56 matches dating back to the 2024 USL Championship season. Prior to his time with the California side, he spent two seasons as an assistant coach at The Town FC, the MLS NEXT Pro affiliate of the San Jose Earthquakes.
As a player, Stewart amassed over 400 appearances between his time in the English and American leagues, including 69 appearances in the Premier League with Leicester City and Watford FC.
Stewart also spent time at Bristol Rovers, Derby County, Sheffield United, Millwall FC and Coventry City FC during his English career.
Stateside, Stewart spent three seasons with MLS' San Jose Earthquakes and another with Phoenix Rising FC in 2017.
"I'm excited to join Lexington SC," said Stewart. "My focus is to help players improve every day, create the right environment for development and continue learning from the head coach. I also aim to help contribute to a winning culture as the club grows."
O'Neill joins the men's staff after winning the double with the Gals in Green, helping the club secure the Players' Shield and Gainbridge Super League title.
Before beginning his coaching career in Lexington, O'Neill compiled a 14-year playing career that included over 200 MLS appearances for Toronto FC, the Colorado Rapids and Orlando City SC.
"I greatly appreciate Mac and the club giving me an opportunity to continue my coaching career on the men's team," said O'Neill. "It's been a fantastic journey thus far at the club, winning the double with the women's team. I look forward to helping the men's team achieve big success and win more silverware with the club."
In a corresponding move, the club has parted ways with assistant coaches Jose Robles and Kyle Timm. LSC thanks them for their contributions.
United Soccer League Championship Stories from June 5, 2026
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