Preview: Hartford Athletic Visits New York Cosmos for Prinx Tires USL Cup Tilt

Published on June 5, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Hartford Athletic News Release







PATERSON, N.J. - Hartford Athletic travels to New Jersey for their third bout of the Prinx Tires United Soccer League Cup, taking on New York Cosmos on Saturday, June 6th. Kickoff is slated for 7:00 p.m.

Athletic sits in second place in Group 5's tournament standings with a 1-1-0 overall record (4 points) thus far. New York Cosmos holds a 1-0-1 overall mark (3 points).

HARTFORD ATHLETIC VS. NEW YORK COSMOS

WHEN: Saturday, June 6th, 7:00 PM

WHERE: Hinchliffe Stadium, Paterson, N.J.

HOW TO WATCH: The WAX, WFSB.com, ESPN+

OFFENSE SEARCHING FOR ANSWERS

After scoring four goals across two outings in early May, Hartford has found themselves in an offensive slump yet again, coming up empty in their previous two matches despite nicking seven shots on goal in that span. The opportunities were there for Athletic last time out against New Mexico United, registering eight corner kicks with nothing of value coming from them. Samuel Careaga's return will surely spark the midfield's ability to transition but Hartford will have to capitalize on opportunities to secure a win in New Jersey.

SCOUTING REPORT

In USL League One action this season, New York Cosmos holds a 2-1-7 overall record with a -10 goal differential. Despite heading into Saturday's tilt on a three-match skid, they've combined for four goals across those three matches. On offense, Philip Spengler leads the league with six goals and 30 shots in ten appearances, tacking on three assists as well. Last time out in the Prinx Tires USL Cup, New York Cosmos defeated Westchester SC by a 3-2 edge.

BEFORE THE HUDDLE

"We have a huge game this weekend, the group is wide open so we have to treat each game like a knockout game from here on out," said General Manager and Head Coach Brendan Burke.

For the latest on the Hartford Athletic, follow the club via social media on 'X', Facebook, and Instagram @hfdathletic.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from June 5, 2026

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