Prinx Tires USL Cup Preview: Rowdies at Jacksonville

Published on June 5, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Tampa Bay Rowdies News Release







The Tampa Bay Rowdies open the month of June with a chance to clinch their spot in the Quarterfinals of the Prinx Tires USL Cup. To do so, they'll need to claim all three points this Saturday in their road bout with Sporting JAX in Round 3 of the group stage. A win in regulation would move the Rowdies to 9 points at the top of Group 7. Miami FC would then be the only team in the group that could match them on points, but the Rowdies hold the decisive tiebreaker of head-to-head points earned over their rivals from down south.

Saturday's matchup will be the second trip the Rowdies make up to Jacksonville this year. The Rowdies defeated the USL Championship newcomers in dramatic fashion earlier in the season April 4, with forward Evan Conway nabbing a last-minute goal to secure a 1-0 win for the Green and Gold.

Making History

Following the club's win at Louisville last week, the Rowdies are now undefeated in 15 straight competitive matches dating back to the end of the 2025 season. That 15-match unbeaten run establishes a new club record for the longest stretch with suffering a loss. The Rowdies are also just the seventh team in league history to start the season unbeaten through their first 11 mathches. Only two other teams in league history have recorded more points than the Rowdies through the first 11 matches.

Schneider Shines

Midfielder Max Schneider picked up his second USL Championship Team of the Week selection of the year following his outstanding shift in last Saturday's win at Louisville. The 25-year-old German, who has started in 10 of Tampa Bay's 11 league matches, notched his first goal of the regular season to seal the Rowdies first victory.

MD Builds Momentum

May was quite the month for forward MD Myers. The Rowdies attacker recorded four goals and one assist across all competitions, averaging a goal every 98 minutes and a shot conversion rate of 50 percent. Myers now leads the Rowdies with six goals in all competitions. His showing helped the Rowdies remain unbeaten for the third straight month and earned him a nomination for USL Championship Player of the Month. Fans can click here to cast their vote for MD for Player of the Month.

Scouting Jacksonville

Tampa Bay's newest in-state rival is still seeking its first win of the season. Sporting JAX picked up two draws in the club's last two outings but conceded six totals across those contests. The club has allowed a league-high 26 goals through their first 11 matches, leaving them with the worst goal differential (-14) in the league. Jacksonville could still stay alive mathematically in Group 7 of the Prinx Tires USL Cup with a win this weekend, but they need to claim all three points for that to happen.

Upcoming Rowdies Milestones

Rowdies Defender Laurence Wyke (149 appearances) is approaching his 150th career USL Championship regular season appearance.

Rowdies Midfielder Lewis Hilton (168 appearances) is closing in on Rowdies legend Georgi Hirstov (173) on the club's Modern Era appearances list. Hristov currently has the second most appearances in the Rowdies Modern Era.

Rowdies Availability Report

OUT: Nigro

QUESTIONABLE: Archer, Cicerone, Oliveira

Prinx Tires USL Cup Group Stage Round 3

Tampa Bay Rowdies at Sporting JAX

Saturday, June 6, 7:00 p.m. ET

Hodges Stadium, Jacksonville, FL

2026 League Records:

Rowdies: 8W-0L-3D (4-0-2 on the road), 27 pts, 1st in the East

Jacksonville: 0W-8L-3D (0-3-2 at home), 3 pts, 13th in the East

Watch Party: Join the official Rowdies Watch Party at Colony Grill in Downtown St. Petersburg. Fans wearing Rowdies gear can enjoy discounts on food and drinks.

Broadcast: Tampa Bay 44, ESPN+

Radio: Florida Alumni Radio, 1010 AM







United Soccer League Championship Stories from June 5, 2026

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