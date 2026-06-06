Logan Dorsey Recalled by Minnesota United FC

Published on June 5, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Rhode Island FC News Release







PAWTUCKET, R.I. - Rhode Island FC announced today that Major League Soccer organization Minnesota United FC has recalled forward Logan Dorsey from his season-long loan at Rhode Island FC.

Dorsey joined Rhode Island FC on Feb. 25, making five starts in 10 appearances across all competitions and logging 392 minutes. He netted two goals for the Ocean State club, including the third-fastest substitute goal in club history on his RIFC debut during its 1-1 tie vs. Sporting Club Jacksonville on March 14.

The club thanks Dorsey for his contributions and wishes him well in the future.

For Rhode Island FC news and updates, visit rhodeislandfc.com, subscribe to RIFC's monthly newsletter, follow the club on Instagram, Facebook, Tik Tok, X and LinkedIn, and download the official team app.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from June 5, 2026

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