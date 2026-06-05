LSC to Face off against Detroit City FC in Second Prinx Tires USL Cup Match

Published on June 5, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Lexington SC News Release







HAMTRAMCK, Mich. - A Second-Round group stage matchup in the 2026 Prinx Tires USL Cup awaits Lexington Sporting Club Saturday night when the Greens take on Detroit City FC.

Lexington won its opening match of the tournament, beating Forward Madison FC 4-2, with goals from Xavier Zengue, Jacob Greene, Marcus Epps and Phillip Goodrum. The four-goal victory vaulted LSC into second place in Group 4, where they currently sit heading into this weekend's match.

Detroit City also won its Round 1 match against Forward Madison, 1-0.

The Second-Round clash comes right when Lexington's offense is humming. The Greens have scored eight goals over their last three matches, their most in a three-match span since joining the USL Championship last season.

The Aaron Molloy-to-Phillip Goodrum connection has also officially arrived in Lexington. A Goodrum goal off a Molloy assist accounted for two of those eight goals as the two star offseason acquisitions have begun to find one another in dangerous areas.

The two combined to score/assist four times as teammates at Memphis 901 FC in 2023, making it six career connections for the duo.

His most recent assist in El Paso was No. 30 for Molloy in 148 regular-season matches played over his career.

With a win, LSC would move to 3W-1L-0D over its last four matches across all competitions and further position itself to advance through the Prinx Tires USL Cup group stage.

The two sides met once a season ago with a 74' minute Lexington goal supplying the Greens with all three points.

Kickoff from Keyworth Stadium is set for 7 p.m. ET.

SCOUTING DETROIT CITY

Detroit City FC enters play with a 2W-2L-1D record over its last five outings, managing only four goals in doing so. On the season, the club's 12 goals rank 18th in the league.

However, defense has been Le Rouge's bread and butter all season long.

The group has only conceded 10 goals in league play, the third-fewest in the league. Goalkeeper Carlos Herrera's five clean sheets are tied for the second-most in the USL Championship, trailing only Jahmali White of the Tampa Bay Rowdies.

Long regarded as one of the most challenging away days in the league, Detroit City is 6W-1L-0D at home across all competitions this season. Its only loss came at the hands of MLS' Chicago Fire in the U.S. Open Cup's Round of 32.

Darren Smith leads the side with six goals, while former Lexington man Ates Diouf ranks first with two assists.

STAT OF THE MATCH

Last time out, Marcus Epps scored the 40th goal of his USL Championship career, becoming the 61st player to reach the mark in league history and the 19th to do so with 25 assists.

HOW TO WATCH

The match will stream live on ESPN+.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from June 5, 2026

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