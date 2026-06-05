Join Us for the Summer of Soccer

Published on June 5, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Hartford Athletic News Release







Hartford Athletic is proud to team up with the city of Hartford to celebrate the Summer of Soccer and host two watch party experiences at Trinity Health Stadium.

Join us on June 12 and July 19 to catch some of the biggest matches of the summer on the big screen alongside fellow soccer fans from across Connecticut. Best of all, admission and parking are completely free.

Both events will feature concessions, merchandise, and a stadium atmosphere built for soccer fans. Then on July 19, we're taking things to the next level with Connecticut's Largest Watch Party, a full-scale celebration featuring food trucks, a live DJ, on-field contests, interactive activities, and more throughout the day.

First-time fans visiting Trinity Health Stadium for a watch party who register in advance will also receive two FREE tickets to a future Hartford Athletic match.

Whether you're coming for the match, the atmosphere, or the community, these are summer events you won't want to miss. Click the buttons below to learn more and reserve your free tickets.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from June 5, 2026

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