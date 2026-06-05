Join Us for the Summer of Soccer
Published on June 5, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Hartford Athletic News Release
Hartford Athletic is proud to team up with the city of Hartford to celebrate the Summer of Soccer and host two watch party experiences at Trinity Health Stadium.
Join us on June 12 and July 19 to catch some of the biggest matches of the summer on the big screen alongside fellow soccer fans from across Connecticut. Best of all, admission and parking are completely free.
Both events will feature concessions, merchandise, and a stadium atmosphere built for soccer fans. Then on July 19, we're taking things to the next level with Connecticut's Largest Watch Party, a full-scale celebration featuring food trucks, a live DJ, on-field contests, interactive activities, and more throughout the day.
First-time fans visiting Trinity Health Stadium for a watch party who register in advance will also receive two FREE tickets to a future Hartford Athletic match.
Whether you're coming for the match, the atmosphere, or the community, these are summer events you won't want to miss. Click the buttons below to learn more and reserve your free tickets.
United Soccer League Championship Stories from June 5, 2026
- FC Tulsa Prepare for Potential Group-Deciding USL Cup Clash - FC Tulsa
- World Cup Watch Parties Slated Across City with Chance to Win $25K - Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC
- LSC to Face off against Detroit City FC in Second Prinx Tires USL Cup Match - Lexington SC
- Las Vegas Lights FC vs Oakland Roots SC: Saturday, June 6, 7:30 p.m. PT - Las Vegas Lights FC
- Detroit City FC Hosts Lexington SC in Prinx Tires USL Cup Match - Detroit City FC
- Loudoun United FC Acquire Goalkeeper Jordan Farr on Loan from D.C. United - Loudoun United FC
- Hartford Athletic to Host Connecticut's Largest World Cup Watch Parties at Trinity Health Stadium - Hartford Athletic
- Join Us for the Summer of Soccer - Hartford Athletic
- Know Before You Go: FC Tulsa vs. San Antonio FC - Saturday, June 6 - 7:30 p.m. - FC Tulsa
- Neiman Marcus Union Square Features Oakland Roots Sports Club's Upcycled Fashion for FIFA World Cup 2026 - Oakland Roots SC
- Black and Yellow look to keep the home momentum going - New Mexico United
- Making the Leap: Jaethan Irwin's Phoenix Rising Journey - Phoenix Rising FC
- Republic FC Loan Forward Da'vian Kimbrough to MLS NEXT Pro Club North Texas SC - Sacramento Republic FC
- Republic FC Loan Forward Da'Vian Kimbrough to MLS NEXT Pro Club North Texas SC - Sacramento Republic FC
- Loudoun United FC Sign Homegrown Liam Barrus to an Academy Contract - Loudoun United FC
- Jordan Stewart, Shane O'Neill Join Lexington SC's USL Championship Technical Staff - Lexington SC
- Rowdies August 1 Match against Louisville to Air on ESPN2 - Tampa Bay Rowdies
- Preview: Hartford Athletic Visits New York Cosmos for Prinx Tires USL Cup Tilt - Hartford Athletic
- Battery Host Pittsburgh in USL Cup Group Stage Clash Saturday - Charleston Battery
- Prinx Tires USL Cup Preview: Rowdies at Jacksonville - Tampa Bay Rowdies
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Other Recent Hartford Athletic Stories
- Hartford Athletic to Host Connecticut's Largest World Cup Watch Parties at Trinity Health Stadium
- Join Us for the Summer of Soccer
- Preview: Hartford Athletic Visits New York Cosmos for Prinx Tires USL Cup Tilt
- Hartford Athletic Battles New Mexico United to Scoreless Draw
- Hartford Athletic Hosts New Mexico United in USL Championship Bout