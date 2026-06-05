The Mermaid Parade Continues a Defining Coney Island Tradition

Published on June 5, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Brooklyn FC News Release







Brooklyn, New York - Every summer, the streets around Coney Island begin to transform long before the first ride starts spinning. Along Surf Avenue and the boardwalk, crowds gather in handmade costumes covered in sequins, shells, glitter and painted scales as performers, artists and longtime Brooklyn residents prepare for one of the borough's most recognizable traditions: the Coney Island Mermaid Parade.

Now entering another summer season, the Mermaid Parade remains one of New York City's most visually distinctive public celebrations and the unofficial start of summer in Coney Island. What began as a grassroots artistic event decades ago has grown into a neighborhood institution that reflects the creativity, humor and independent spirit long associated with Brooklyn itself.

This year's parade takes place on June 20, 2026, bringing thousands of visitors to the neighborhood for a full day along the beach, boardwalk and amusement district. The celebration will continue into the evening just steps away at Maimonides Park, where Brooklyn FC's men's team will take the field as part of a packed summer day in Coney Island.

The Mermaid Parade was founded in 1983 by Coney Island USA as a way to celebrate the neighborhood's artistic history and revive the spirit of the elaborate public spectacles that once defined the area. Inspired by the Mardi Gras-style parades, sideshows and seaside performances that made Coney Island famous throughout the early 20th century, the event quickly developed a character entirely its own.

Over the years, the parade has become less about perfection and more about participation. Much of what defines the event comes directly from the people who take part in it: artists building floats by hand, families returning year after year in homemade costumes and performers treating the parade route like an open-air stage. Ocean imagery remains central to the event's visual identity, but the interpretations vary widely, ranging from classic mermaids and sailors to surreal costumes, satire and performance art.

That unpredictability is part of what has allowed the parade to endure. Even as attendance has grown, the Mermaid Parade has retained the feeling of a neighborhood tradition shaped by the people participating in it rather than a heavily produced city event. The atmosphere remains distinctly Brooklyn: creative, self-made and unmistakably alive. As one attendee in 2025 said, "[The Mermaid Parade] was the most beautiful celebration of joy and community I've ever witnessed. I was brought to (happy) tears more than once."

Unlike many large-scale events across New York City, the Mermaid Parade has always felt closely tied to its surroundings. The boardwalk, beach and amusement rides are part of what gives the event its identity.

By midday, the neighborhood takes on a festival atmosphere. Music spills onto the boardwalk as photographers crowd the parade route and beachgoers move between the sand, local restaurants and Surf Avenue. Longtime residents stand alongside first-time visitors, while performers weave through crowds in elaborate costumes that often take months to create.

That same energy now extends beyond the boardwalk and into the matchday atmosphere surrounding Coney Island. Just a short walk from the parade route, Brooklyn FC matchdays at Maimonides Park have become part of the neighborhood's evolving summer atmosphere, bringing supporters together in a setting that feels uniquely connected to the character of Coney Island itself.

For Brooklyn FC supporters, June 20 offers a version of Coney Island that captures many of the qualities that have defined the club's early identity. Throughout the afternoon, fans can move between the parade route, the beach and the boardwalk before making their way toward the stadium as the neighborhood shifts from daytime celebration into matchday atmosphere.

As Brooklyn FC continues building its presence in the borough, the club has become part of that broader story unfolding along the waterfront. Matchdays at Maimonides Park are increasingly tied to the rhythms of summer in Coney Island, where sports, art, music and neighborhood traditions continue to intersect.

Supporters attending the Mermaid Parade on June 20 can continue the day at Maimonides Park as Brooklyn FC's men's team takes the field later that evening. Fans are encouraged to explore the boardwalk, spend time in the neighborhood and wear official Brooklyn FC merch as part of a full summer day in Coney Island.

Get your tickets now to the Brooklyn FC men's game on June 20, and learn more about the Mermaid Parade here.

FAQs

What is the Coney Island Mermaid Parade?

The Mermaid Parade is an annual Coney Island celebration known for elaborate costumes, artistic performances and community participation inspired by the neighborhood's historic seaside culture.

When is the 2026 Mermaid Parade?

The 2026 Mermaid Parade takes place on June 20, 2026, along Surf Avenue and the Coney Island boardwalk.

Does Brooklyn FC play on the same day as the Mermaid Parade?

Yes. Brooklyn FC's men's team plays at Maimonides Park on June 20, 2026, at 7 PM, allowing supporters to experience both events on the same day.

Where can fans buy Brooklyn FC merch before attending the match?

Supporters can shop official jerseys, scarves, hats and apparel through the club's online store at https://brooklynfc.shop before heading to Coney Island for matchday.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from June 5, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.