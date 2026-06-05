Las Vegas Lights FC vs Oakland Roots SC: Saturday, June 6, 7:30 p.m. PT

Published on June 5, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Las Vegas Lights FC News Release







The Lights face Oakland Roots for Week Three of the Prinx Tires USL Cup action.

Match: Las Vegas Lights FC (0-1-1, 5th in Group 1) vs Oakland Roots SC (0-1-1, 6th in Group 1)

When: Saturday, June 6

Where: Cashman Field, Las Vegas, Nevada

Kickoff: 7:30 p.m. PT

How to Watch: FOX5, SSSEN, ESPN+

Week 3 of the Prinx Tires USL Cup is upon us, and it's the Lights turn to host Oakland Roots at Cashman Field.

The Cup has been extremely challenging for both sides, made evident by the fact that they currently stand second-to-last and last, respectively, in a Group 1 dominated by Sacramento Republic FC.

The Lights drew their first match against AC Boise at Cashman Field (losing the extra point penalty shootout) and lost to Spokane Velocity in Washington State on Week 2.

Meanwhile, the Roots drew to Monterey Bay in Seaside and lost 0-1 at home to Sacramento Republic FC.

This Saturday's match is an opportunity for both teams to get back on track in the Cup.

Time for a Rematch

The Lights and Oakland last faced each other on April 22, less than two months ago. 2025 USL Championship Golden Boot Peter Wilson scored a hat trick to lead the Roots in a 4-2 victory over Vegas at the Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum.

Now, both clubs will hold a showdown at the Lights' fortress: Cashman Field.

Vegas still doesn't know defeat at home, and they show no intention of losing their positive momentum on Saturday night.

Keys to the Match

Here are the keys to victory for the Lights against Oakland Roots.

Stay comfortable, with and without the ball

Oakland Roots is a possession-based team.

The Roots keep the third highest average possession per match among Championship teams with 54.3%, only topped by Charleston Battery and San Antonio FC.

They also take their ball distribution seriously, as they're in the lead for accurate passes per match with 392.5 passes, with a passing success rate of 82.8%.

Oakland uses their precise passing to slowly but strategically move forward, opening up spaces in the opposition's defense that their attacking players can take advantage of.

The Lights must stay organized with and without the ball in order to claim victory over Oakland on Saturday night.

Continue performing defensively

The Lights have only conceded once in the last three matches.

Goalkeeper Mason Stajduhar has turned out to be a magnificent addition to the Lights defensive apparatus, keeping two clean sheets in challenging matches against Switchbacks FC and FC Tulsa.

Beyond goalkeeping, the Lights backline has looked a lot more solid, remaining impermeable to some of the league's best attacks.

If the Lights can keep their defensive momentum going, the odds will favor Vegas on Saturday.

Contain Peter Wilson and Wolfgang Prentice

Peter Wilson has scored six goals in his last seven matches.

After a slow start to the season, Wilson lit up following his hat trick against the Lights, scoring in four straight matches.

Meanwhile, Wolfgang Prentice leads Oakland in goal contributions, scoring five goals and giving out four assists.

Wilson and Prentice represent a significant threat to the Lights' defense; a threat that must be contained intelligently.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from June 5, 2026

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