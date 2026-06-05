Making the Leap: Jaethan Irwin's Phoenix Rising Journey

Published on June 5, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Phoenix Rising FC News Release







For most athletes, a professional debut follows years of waiting. For Phoenix Rising's 15-year-old midfielder, Jaethan Irwin, the moment came before he even had his driver's license.

On March 7, Irwin made his professional debut against San Antonio FC, entering in the second half. Not even two months later, he became the youngest player to start a match in club history at just 15 years, 3 months old. By early May, he had earned back-to-back starts and a Week 9 Rising Stars honor.

The Phoenix native has quickly gone from climbing the ranks with the PRFC Academy to becoming a First Team contributor for Rising. For those inside the club, the teen's rise isn't a shock.

"He played like a man," Head Coach Pa-Modou Kah said back in March. "That makes me really proud. That shows what we build here is working, giving opportunities to the people that deserve it."

For a young player still balancing school with professional soccer, the jump to the First Team has been significant both on and off the pitch. Irwin acknowledged the adjustment to more grueling training sessions, but says his mentality remains the same.

"The biggest difference is with the speed and strength," Irwin said. "But I try to act like it's a normal session."

That calmness has become one of the defining parts of his game. At 6-foot-2, Irwin already brings a physical presence for a player his age, but it's his composure that most continues to stand out.

Much of that mindset comes from home.

Soccer has always been part of Irwin's life. His father played collegiately at the University of New Mexico and growing up in a household with two brothers and one sister helped shape both his competitiveness and confidence. He especially credits his older brother as someone he has always tried to model himself after.

"I always looked up to him," Irwin said. "His composure, how aggressive he is and how calm he is."

That foundation carried Irwin into the PRFC Academy, where he has spent more than five years developing within the club's academy ecosystem. He is one of a handful of academy players to successfully make the transition to the highest level at the club. As one of eight Arizona-born players in the squad, his rise also reflects the club's continued investment in local talent.

"(Irwin) just turned 15," Kah said. "When you have a youth player that young and eager, it's always going to take time and patience."

Nearly a third of the way through the 2026 season, the coaching staff has been encouraged by Irwin's maturity and internal drive, qualities they believe have accelerated his progression. That process extends beyond matches.

Off the field, Irwin still manages the responsibilities of school alongside his professional schedule. Mornings are spent at training before afternoons shift toward academics and recovery, a balance he has naturally adapted to.

"The greatest thing is (Irwin) is a very driven individual," Kah said. "He wants to grow. He wants to keep developing."

Within the locker room, Irwin's role has evolved quickly. Players he once trained alongside in the academy are now competing beside him - and against him - for first-team minutes. Among them is Wes Wolfley, a teammate Irwin has played alongside since the age of seven, giving both players a familiar presence and someone to lean on as they navigate their development into the professional game.

At the same time, established veterans have become important resources in his development, offering guidance on areas of improvement and showing him the standards required at the professional level. First Team players such as JP Scearce, Gunnar Studenhofft and Diego Gómez have all been people that Irwin looks up to as people and as players.

"They can give me advice - what I need to work on," Irwin said. "That's really important for me right now, to grow as a player."

As Irwin's role continues to grow, those around the club understand the significance of what they are witnessing. At just 15 years old, he is already carving out a place in Rising's First Team, not simply because of his age, but because of the maturity, composure and work ethic he brings every day.

For Irwin, though, the focus remains unchanged. The records, milestones and recognition are only part of the journey. What matters most is continuing to learn, develop and prove that he belongs.

"So far, we're very happy with what he's giving us," Kah said. "Our job is just to keep building that confidence and provide the opportunities he needs."







United Soccer League Championship Stories from June 5, 2026

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