Neiman Marcus Union Square Features Oakland Roots Sports Club's Upcycled Fashion for FIFA World Cup 2026
Published on June 5, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Oakland Roots SC News Release
SAN FRANCISCO, CA - Neiman Marcus Union Square is proud to present a special window display and in-store art installation created in partnership with Oakland Roots SC, celebrating the FIFA World Cup 2026. The display will run May 29-June 28, 2026, and will be a featured destination during SF Design Week's Studio Crawl Night 2 on Friday, June 12.
At the center of the display are one-of-a-kind fashion pieces created through the Oakland Roots Upcycled Fashion Project. Fashion Design students from California College of the Arts, Oakland Technical High School, and Oakland School for the Arts transformed Roots and Soul jerseys and upcycled apparel into original designs. The garments made their debut at the first-ever fashion show during halftime of a Roots match last season, held at the historic Oakland Coliseum.
"We're incredibly proud to partner with Neiman Marcus to continue showcasing these extraordinary garments and the talented young designers who created them," said Andrea Lepore, SVP of Brand Partnerships for Oakland Roots and Soul SC. "These iconic windows are the perfect medium to bring art and design streetside for the Bay Area community and visitors to experience while celebrating the FIFA World Cup at the intersection of sport, fashion, and Oakland's culture."
Neiman Marcus Union Square
150 Stockton Street, San Francisco, CA 94108
May 29 - June 28, 2026
Curtains open May 29 3 PM
SF Design Week Studio Crawl June 12, 2026
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