Hartford Athletic to Host Connecticut's Largest World Cup Watch Parties at Trinity Health Stadium

Published on June 5, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Hartford Athletic News Release







HARTFORD, Conn. - Hartford Athletic will host Connecticut's largest World Cup Watch Parties this summer as fans from across the region gather at Trinity Health Stadium to celebrate the world's biggest sporting event.

The club will host free public watch parties for the United States Men's National Team's group-stage match against Paraguay on Friday, June 12, and the World Cup Final on Sunday, July 19. The events are expected to be among the largest World Cup watch gatherings in Connecticut.

"Connecticut is one of the great soccer states in America, and the World Cup is our opportunity to show it," said Hartford Athletic Chairman Bruce Mandell. "When the world comes together for the World Cup, Connecticut deserves a place to celebrate together. Trinity Health Stadium is Connecticut's soccer home, and we want fans of every club, every country, and every generation to come together here and experience the energy of the world's biggest sporting event.

For one month, the eyes of the world will be on soccer. Our goal is simple: make Hartford the place where Connecticut comes together to celebrate it. Whether you support the United States, Argentina, Brazil, England, Mexico, Portugal, or any other nation, these watch parties are about community, passion, and sharing unforgettable moments together."

For the World Cup Final on July 19, fans can enjoy a full stadium festival experience featuring a live DJ, Kids Zone, food trucks, sponsor activations, stadium concessions, merchandise, and a post-match celebration.

For the June 12 USA-Paraguay match, gates will open at 8:00 p.m. ahead of the 9:00 p.m. kickoff.

For the World Cup Final on July 19, gates will open at 1:00 p.m. before the 3:00 p.m. kickoff.

SUMMER READING SUNDAY

Prior to the World Cup Final Watch Party, Hartford Athletic will host Summer Reading Sunday from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at Trinity Health Stadium.

Young readers and families are invited to bring a book, enjoy the unique atmosphere of the stadium, participate in a soccer clinic on the field, and cap off the event with a pizza party before the World Cup festivities begin.

REGISTER AND SCORE FREE HARTFORD ATHLETIC TICKETS

Fans are encouraged to register in advance to secure their spot.

As an added bonus, anyone who registers and has never attended a Hartford Athletic match will receive two complimentary tickets to a Hartford Athletic home game of their choice.

Registration Links:

USA vs. Paraguay Watch Party - June 12

https://seatgeek.com/hartford-athletic-tickets/usl/2026-06-12-9-pm/18282122

FIFA World Cup Final Watch Party - July 19

https://seatgeek.com/hartford-athletic-tickets/usl/2026-07-19-3-pm/18282123

For the latest Hartford Athletic news and updates, follow Hartford Athletic on social media at @hfdathletic and @hfdathletic_w.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from June 5, 2026

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