Detroit City FC Hosts Lexington SC in Prinx Tires USL Cup Match
Published on June 5, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Detroit City FC News Release
DETROIT, Mich. - Detroit City FC returns to Keyworth Stadium on Saturday, June 6, hosting Lexington SC at 7:00 p.m. ET in the 2026 Prinx Tires USL Cup group stage. The match gives Le Rouge a home opportunity in a regionalized cup group that includes Detroit City FC, Lexington SC, Indy Eleven, Louisville City FC, Fort Wayne FC, Forward Madison FC, and Union Omaha.
Detroit opened its 2026 Prinx Tires USL Cup campaign with a 1-0 road victory over Forward Madison FC, with Haruki Yamazaki scoring the decisive goal in the 88th minute to give Le Rouge all three points in its group-stage opener. That result gives City early momentum in Group 4 and makes Saturday's home date another important chance to strengthen its standing in a competition where each club plays only four group-stage matches.
Lexington SC also began cup play with a win, defeating Forward Madison FC 4-2 in an open match that featured goals from Xavier Zengue, Jacob Greene, Marcus Epps, and Phillip Goodrum. Epps was especially influential in that result, recording one goal and two assists. Epps' creativity and final-third production make him one of the clearest players to watch entering Saturday's meeting.
Both Yamazaki and Epps earned spots on the Prinx Tires USL Cup Team of the Round, due to their performances.
Availability
Michael Bryant, Jeciel Cedeno, Maxi Rodriguez and Chisom Egbuchulam are all listed as out for DCFC.
Up Next
Following Saturday's cup match, Detroit City FC returns to league action on Wednesday, June 10, when El Paso Locomotive FC visits Keyworth Stadium. Kickoff is at 7:30p.m. Tickets are still available.
For more information about Detroit City FC, visit detcityfc.com and follow @DetroitCityFC on X, Facebook, and @detroitcityfootballclub on Instagram.
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Detroit City FC goal kick
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