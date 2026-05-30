Detroit City FC Marches into TST Mixed Quarterfinals After Perfect Group Stage Run

Published on May 30, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Detroit City FC News Release







CARY, NC - Detroit City FC is headed to the quarterfinals of the first-ever TST Mixed Tournament after a dominant 3-0 run in group play and will return to the field tonight at 9:15 p.m. in Cary, North Carolina, with its opponent still to be announced.The game is available to watch on the tournament's YouTube channel.

Detroit City FC's quarterfinal opponent will be decided just before kickoff due to a tie in the standings. Sneaky FC and Pumas de Alabama will compete in a penalty shootout to determine who will line up against City.

Le Rouge opened the tournament with a commanding 6-0 victory over Solo FC, setting the tone early with a high-powered attacking performance. The momentum continued with a 2-0 win against Landon Donovan and Sneaky FC before Detroit City capped off group play with a hard-fought 2-1 result over Wrexham, securing a perfect record and first place in the group.

TST is a 7v7 competition and festival that brings clubs and players from around the world to Cary, with the inaugural mixed tournament featuring 16 teams competing for a $1 million prize.

Anchored by former captain Stephen Carroll, Detroit City FC entered the event with a roster that reflects the club's community-driven identity, bringing together men's and women's players connected to a club built from its city and known for its passionate support and distinctive culture.

Across all three group stage matches, Detroit City FC combined attacking depth with defensive consistency, outscoring opponents 10-1 and demonstrating the cohesion and intensity that define the club's style of play.

With group play complete, Detroit City FC now turns its focus to the knockout rounds, where it will compete tonight for a place in the tournament semifinals.

For more information about the TST Mixed Tournament including Detroit City FC's full roster, visit tst7v7.com.

For more information about Detroit City FC, visit detcityfc.com and follow @DetroitCityFC on X, Facebook, and @detroitcityfootballclub on Instagram.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from May 30, 2026

Detroit City FC Marches into TST Mixed Quarterfinals After Perfect Group Stage Run - Detroit City FC

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