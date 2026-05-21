Diouf and Smith Fire Detroit City FC to a 2-1 Comeback Win over Miami FC

Published on May 20, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Detroit City FC News Release









Detroit City FC vs. Miami FC

(Detroit City FC) Detroit City FC vs. Miami FC(Detroit City FC)

HAMTRAMCK, Mich - Detroit City FC overcame a second-half deficit and a first-half red card to defeat Miami FC 2-1 at Keyworth Stadium on Wednesday night, with goals from Ates Diouf and Darren Smith lifting Le Rouge to a crucial three points in USL Championship play.

The victory improved Detroit City to 5-1-3 on the season and moved the side into second place in the Eastern Conference standings with 16 points, while Miami FC dropped to 3-4-2 and remained level on 13 points in the tightly contested conference race.

Down a man, Detroit responds

Detroit City midfielder Abdoulaye Diop was shown a straight red card in the 28th minute, forcing Head Coach Danny Dichio's side to play more than an hour with 10 men. Despite the numerical disadvantage, Le Rouge absorbed Miami's 58% possession and created the better chances, finishing with a 0.55-0.85 edge in expected goals.

Diouf opened the scoring immediately after halftime in the 46th minute, converting a pass from Haruki Yamazaki to give Detroit a 1-0 lead with his second goal of the season. The hosts held that advantage until the 76th minute, when substitute Tommy Musto equalized for Miami to bring the visitors level at 1-1.

Smith delivered the decisive moment in the 84th minute, finishing from an Aedan Stanley service to restore Detroit's lead and ultimately claim all three points for Le Rouge. The goal marked Smith's seventh of the campaign.

Tactical adjustments pay off

Dichio made two halftime substitutions following Diop's dismissal, introducing Tommy Silva and Ryan Williams to shore up the defensive shape. The adjustments helped Detroit limit Miami to just four shots on target despite the visitors' extended spells of possession.

Goalkeeper Carlos Saldaña made three saves in his second start of the season, while captain Devon Amoo-Mensah and center back Callum Montgomery combined to complete 59 passes and anchor the defensive line. Stanley was influential from the left, completing 28 passes and creating two chances in addition to his assist on Smith's winner.

Miami's frustration mounted as the match wore on, with the visitors collecting six yellow cards on the night, including bookings for Bachir Ndiaye, Angelo Calfo, Musto and Mame Diallo.

Detroit City FC starting XI: Carlos Saldaña, Rhys Williams (Ryan Williams, 45'), Aedan Stanley, Callum Montgomery, Devon Amoo-Mensah, Haruki Yamazaki, Abdoulaye Diop (red card, 28'), Maxi Rodriguez (Kobe Hernández-Foster, 79'), Ates Diouf (Alexander Dalou, 86'), Ben Morris (Tommy Silva, 45'), Darren Smith (Connor Rutz, 94').

Detroit City FC substitutes: Tommy Silva (45'), Ryan Williams (45'), Kobe Hernández-Foster (79'), Alexander Dalou (86'), Connor Rutz (94').

Up next: Detroit City FC travels to face Loudoun United FC on Saturday, May 23, in USL Championship play. Kickoff information is available at detcityfc.com.

For more information about Detroit City FC, visit detcityfc.com and follow @DetroitCityFC on X, Facebook, and @detroitcityfootballclub on Instagram.

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United Soccer League Championship Stories from May 20, 2026

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