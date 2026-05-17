Late Yamazaki Goal Lifts Detroit City FC Past Forward Madison

Published on May 16, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Detroit City FC News Release









Detroit City FC defender Haruki Yamazaki

(Detroit City FC) Detroit City FC defender Haruki Yamazaki(Detroit City FC)

MADISON, Wis. - Detroit City FC found its breakthrough late Saturday night, as Haruki Yamazaki scored in the 88th minute to lift Le Rouge to a 1-0 victory over Forward Madison FC at Breese Stevens Field in Prinx Tires USL Cup play. Detroit City finished with the lone goal in a tightly contested match that was scoreless through 87 minutes.

Detroit City controlled more of the ball and generated the stronger attacking profile over the course of the match, finishing with 56 percent possession, 10 total shots and 20 touches inside the opponent's box. The decisive sequence came when Devon Amoo-Mensah set up Yamazaki for the winner in the 88th minute.

The first half was physical and uneven, with both sides trading cautions and struggling to create clear finishing chances. Forward Madison did not record a shot on target in the match, while Detroit City put two efforts on frame and gradually applied more pressure as the night wore on.

Detroit City adjusted through its bench in the second half, bringing on Rhys Williams and Aedan Stanley in the 61st minute, Alex Dalou in the 73rd minute, Abdoulaye Diop in the 76th minute and Connor Rutz in second-half stoppage time. The match tilted further in Le Rouge's favor after Forward Madison substitute Enrique Machasen was sent off in the 77th minute.

Yamazaki's winner arrived 11 minutes later and stood as the difference in a match where Detroit City's back line and goalkeeper Carlos Herrera preserved the shutout. Herrera finished with one save as Le Rouge claimed the road result.

Starting XI

Detroit City's starting XI was Carlos Herrera; Tommy Silva, Callum Montgomery, Devon Amoo-Mensah, Haruki Yamazaki; Ates Diouf, Maxi Rodriguez, Ryan Williams, Kobe Hernández-Foster; Darren Smith, Ben Morris.

Substitutes

Rhys Williams (61'), Aedan Stanley (61'), Alex Dalou (73'), Abdoulaye Diop (76'), Connor Rutz (90+2).

Up next: Detroit City FC returns to Keyworth Stadium to host Miami FC in USL Championship play on Wednesday, May 20, with kickoff set for 7:30 p.m. Tickets are still available.

For more information about Detroit City FC, visit detcityfc.com and follow @DetroitCityFC on X, Facebook, and @detroitcityfootballclub on Instagram.

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United Soccer League Championship Stories from May 16, 2026

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