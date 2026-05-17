Orange County SC Earns Road Point in 2-2 Draw at Colorado Springs

Published on May 16, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Orange County SC News Release







Orange County SC traveled to Phoenix for its second group stage match of the Prinx Tires USL Cup. Taking advantage of the cup fixture, OCSC used the opportunity to rotate the squad, rest key players, and regroup ahead of returning to league play next week.

The match opened evenly, with both sides settling into the game and sharing possession through the early stages. Orange County and Phoenix each fielded youthful lineups, with a combined seven teenagers on the pitch during the first half.

In the 7th minute, Phoenix appeared to open the scoring on a corner kick, but Pape Mar Boye's goal was disallowed after the referee ruled a foul for excessive contact in the penalty area.

In the 22nd minute, Orange County SC capitalized on a two-on-one opportunity as Yaniv Bazini found 17-year-old Jamir Johnson inside the box, and the youngster calmly slotted his finish into the back of the net to give OCSC a 1-0 lead.

In the 28th minute, Phoenix equalized when Jean Moursou's effort took a deflection off Orange County SC defender Tyson Espy and found the back of the net.

Phoenix applied heavy pressure in the closing stages of the half, repeatedly sending balls into the box in search of an equalizer. Despite registering 12 shots in the opening half, only three efforts were on target.

The second half began much like the closing stages of the first, with Phoenix playing at a fast and frantic pace but struggling to create any clear-cut chances.

In the 69th minute, Phoenix capitalized on another chaotic sequence from a corner kick as a loose ball fell to Eziah Ramirez inside the box, allowing him to tap it past Kadono and give the home side a 2-1 lead.

Orange County SC pushed for an equalizer and created several quality scoring opportunities, but Phoenix goalkeeper Chituru Odunze came up with two key saves to preserve the home side's advantage.

Orange County SC pushed for a late equalizer during the three minutes of stoppage time and nearly found it on a corner kick in the 90+2nd minute with goalkeeper Kadono joining the attack. The ball eventually fell dangerously inside the box, but after contact sent Ryan Doghman to the turf, Phoenix goalkeeper Chituru Odunze was able to secure the loose ball and preserve the 2-1 victory for the home side.

Despite the result, OCSC showed encouraging performances from its rotated squad and several young contributors as the club now turns its attention back to league play. Orange County SC will host Oakland Roots SC in Santa Ana on Saturday, May 23. For tickets and more information, click HERE.

Milestones:

Jamir Johnson scored his first goal for OCSC

TEAM FIRST HALF SECOND HALF FULL TIME

OCSC 1 0 1

PHX 1 1 2

SCORING SUMMARY:

22' Jamir Johnson (OC) - Assist Yaniv Bazini

28' Jean Moursou (PHX) - Assist Gunnar Studenhofft

69' Eziah Ramirez (PHX) - Assist Pape Boye

DISCIPLINE SUMMARY:

ORANGE COUNTY SC

33' Lyam MacKinnon - Yellow Card

90+3 Chris Hegardt - Yellow Card

PHOENIX RISING FC

49' Jean Moursou - Yellow Card

ORANGE COUNTY SC LINEUP: (4-4-2)

Tetsuya Kadono (GK); Tom Brewitt (C), Tyson Espy, Ryan Doghman, Grayson Doody (73' Nicola Ciotta), Efren Solis, Chris Hegardt, Jamir Johnson (73' Marcelo Palomino), Lyam MacKinnon (63' Ousmane Sylla), Yaniv Bazini, Brandon Cambridge (63' Oliver Kurnik)

Unused subs: Alex Rando, Jack Gentile (GK); Stephen Kelly

Head Coach: Danny Stone

Possession: 43% | Shots: 6 | Shots On Goal: 6 | Corners: 7 | Fouls: 12 | Offsides: 1 | Saves: 3

PHOENIX RISING FC LINEUP: (4-2-3-1)

Chituru Odunze (GK); Noah Cross (65 'Collin Smith), Adrián Pelayo (46' John Scearce), Pape Mar Boye, Jackson Gaydon, Jean Moursou (65' Luke Biasi), Gilberto Rivera, Eziah Ramirez, Charlie Dennis, Jamison Ping (80' Damián Rivera), Gunnar Studenhofft (87' Daniel Flores)

Unused Subs: Patrick Rakovsky (GK); Diego Gómez, Alexander Balanzar, Hope Kodzo Avayevu

Head Coach: Pa-Modou Kah

Possession: 57% | Shots: 18 | Shots On Goal: 5 | Corners: 6 | Fouls: 15 | Offsides: 3 | Saves: 5

Orange County SC v. Phoenix Rising FC

2026 Prinx Tires USL Cup | Group 2 / Game 2

Date: May 16, 2026

Venue: Phoenix Rising Stadium (Phoenix, AZ)

Chad Romiti PR Manager Orange County Soccer Club M: 949-293-7781 O: 949-647-GOAL orangecountysoccer.com







United Soccer League Championship Stories from May 16, 2026

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