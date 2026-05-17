Rowdies Overwhelm Miami, Take Hold of Top Spot in Prinx Tires USL Cup Group

Published on May 16, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Tampa Bay Rowdies News Release







The Tampa Bay Rowdies took hold of the top spot in Group 7 of the Prinx Tires USL Cup with a commanding 4-1 win over in-state rivals Miami FC on Saturday night at Pitbull Stadium. With the full three-point result and two more group matches left to play, the Rowdies now sit in the driver's seat as they look to secure a spot in the knockout phase of the tournament.

"I've been really pleased with the way we've applied ourselves in the cup," said Rowdies Head Coach Dominic Casciato. "It's a competition we take very seriously. We want to advance in it, so I've been really pleased with the mentality we've shown through these first two rounds."

Midfielder Louis Perez wasted little time putting the Rowdies out in front. Receiving a pass from teammate Sebastian Cruz well outside the box, Perez looked up and saw an opening to deliver a left-footed curling strike from nearly 30 yards out on target. Miami Goalkeeper Eloy Room dove toward the attempt, but his effort was too little, too late as the ball zipped past him.

"Louis is a special player with special quality," said Casciato. "He can be a real difference maker for us, so it's great he's started to show that. Even more impressive than that is the way he works for the team. He's always willing to chase the ball down defensively and put a shift in for us when we don't have the ball."

Just as the Rowdies looked to be heading into the break with a one-goal advantage, forward MD Myers doubled the lead with a finish just a few minutes before the halftime whistle. After Miami cleared an initial corner kick, Rowdies defender Charlies Ostrem stepped up and played the clearance right back into the box, where Myers was waiting to pluck the ball straight out of the air with sublime right-footed volley.

Myers was right back at it again two minutes into the second half, heading home a cross from teammate Dion Acoff to complete his brace. Myers now has four goals across competitions for the Rowdies.

"MD is one of the best goalscorers in this league and he's going to prove that here," said Casciato. "I think his first goal was really well taken. His second was even better. I'm delighted for MD and I'm confident there's many more goals to come."

Saturday was not the first time the Rowdies have gone up 3-0 over Miami in the USL Cup. Last year, the Rowdies did just that before conceding three unanswered goals in the second half and eventually falling in a penalty shootout. This time around, the Rowdies made sure to finish the job.

Midfielder Max Schneider got his name on the scoresheet for the first time this year for Tampa Bay's fourth goal of the night in the 68th minute. A corner kick sent in by Perez made its way to Rowdies attacker Mattheus Oliveira, whose shot attempt was blocked and fell favorably for Schneider to tap across the line at the back post.

The hosts pulled one back in the 80th minute when substitute Rodrigo da Costa slipped a passing into the box for Mason Tunbridge, who converted on one of the few scoring chances the Rowdies allowed all night.

"I think we kept playing our football," said Casciato. "I think sometimes when you score early, you can fall into the trap of taking your foot off the gas a little bit. I don't think we did that tonight. That's evident with the scoreline... All these things are good signs that we're getting better and better, but there's still a long way for us to go as a group, and we're gonna continue to improve."

Tampa Bay's next outing in the Prinx Tires USL Cup is a road matchup against Sporting JAX on Saturday, June 6 at 7 p.m. ET.

In the immediate future, the Rowdies resume league action this coming week with a trip out west to face New Mexico United on Wednesday, May 20. Following that midweek matchup, the Rowdies return home to host Phoenix Rising FC on Military Appreciation Night at Al Lang Stadium on Saturday, May 23 at 7:30 p.m. ET.

Scoring Summary

TBR - Perez (Cruz), 12'

TBR - Myers (Ostrem), 42'

TBR - Myers (Acoff), 47'

TBR - Schneider, 68'

MIA - Tunbridge (Da Costa), 80'

Caution Summary

MIA - Tunbridge (Yellow Card), 45+2'

TBR - Perez (Yellow Card), 58'

TBR - Henderlong (Yellow Card), 86'

Stats Summary TBR /MIA

Shots: 22 / 7

Shots on Goal: 7 / 3

Saves: 2 / 3

Corner Kicks: 6 / 2

Fouls Conceded: 16 / 19

Offside: 4 / 2

Possession: 55.7 / 44.3

Lineups

TBR: Waite, Acoff (Wyke, 68'), Schaefer, Dossantos, Ostrem, Schneider, Cruz (Hilton, 68'), Perez (Vivi, 83'), Dolabella (Micaletto, 46'), Oliveira (Conway, 72'), Myers (Henderlong, 79')

TBR Bench: Pack, Wyke, Hilton, Micaletto, Vivi, Conway, Henderlong

MIA: Room, Ndiaye, Milesi, Tulu (Calfo, 77'), Knutson, Romero (Diaz, 65'), Rogers (Ndongo, 28'), Tori (da Costa, 65'), Rocha (Musto, 65'), Sonora (Brant, 72')

MIA Bench: Rodriguez, Garcia, Calfo, Garcia, Bent, Musto, Diaz, Ndongo, Da Costa







United Soccer League Championship Stories from May 16, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.