Game Information and Match Notes - SAFC vs. One Knoxville SC

Published on May 16, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

San Antonio FC News Release







At a glance...

Round 2: SAFC travels to reigning League One champions One Knoxville looking to stay undefeated all-time in USL Cup group competition (3-0-2), with both teams coming off draws and shootout wins in their openers. SAFC travels to face FC Tulsa next round will close out the group stage with League One side Chattanooga Red Wolves SC at home in July.

Early Advantage: SAFC is undefeated in 44 straight league matches when leading at halftime, going 38-0-6 in a streak dating back to October 2021. The team is also undefeated in its last 11 matches when scoring first in a streak dating back to May 11, 2025.

Super Sub: Midfielder Dmitrii Erofeev scored his third goal across all competitions with the opening strike last weekend against Phoenix Rising. The 19-year-old has been a valuable presence off the bench this season, notching four goal contributions as a substitute.

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What to Know - Prinx Tires USL Cup:

The 2026 Prinx Tires USL Cup is the third edition of the USL's interleague cup competition, a World Cup-style tournament which features all 43 teams across the USL Championship and League One.

The Prinx Tires USL Cup will consist of seven regional groups. Six groups will include six teams and one will include seven teams, with each club set to play four matches - two home, two away - in group play with home assignments being randomly drawn. If tied at the end of regulation, the match will immediately go into penalty kicks. The group stage kicks off April 25 and concludes the weekend of July 11.

Teams will earn three points for a win in regulation and one point for a draw at the end of regulation, with an extra point awarded to the winning team after penalty kicks.

Seven group winners and one wild card will advance to single-elimination knockout rounds, with the wild card to be awarded to the second-placed team with the most points in group play, followed by the first tiebreaker of most goals scored. The Quarterfinals will be held on Wednesday, August 13, followed by the Semifinals on Wednesday, September 9 before the final on the weekend of October 2-4, 2026.

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USL Jägermeister Cup Group Stage Match #2 - San Antonio FC at One Knoxville SC

Date: Saturday, May 16, 2025

Kickoff: 6:00 p.m. CT

Stadium: Covenant Health Park, Knoxville, TN

Where to Watch: ESPN+

Stats: USL Match Center

San Antonio FC: 0-0-1 (2 pts; 3 rd place in Group 3)

One Knoxville SC: 0-0-1 (2 pts; 2 nd place in Group 3)

All-time Series: This will be the first-ever meeting between the sides.

Social Media Information:

Twitter: @SanAntonioFC

Facebook: San Antonio FC

Instagram: @sanantoniofc

Hashtags: #Defend210, #KNXvSA







United Soccer League Championship Stories from May 16, 2026

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