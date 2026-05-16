What to Watch for as LouCity Visits League One Leaders Omaha

Published on May 16, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Louisville City FC News Release







"Mirror, mirror on the wall, who is the fairest lower-division American men's soccer team of them all?"

When Louisville City FC and Union Omaha look at each other, the two clubs might see something familiar. In more ways than one, the similarities between the two are a mirror image of one another.

The two sides will meet for the first time at 5 p.m. ET on Sunday at Morrison Stadium, on the campus of Creighton University, in a group stage match of the 2026 Prinx Tires USL Cup.

Each is perennially among the best in their respective divisions - Louisville and Omaha have both won multiple league titles and Players' Shields - and each sits near the top of the standings this season.

LouCity is second in the USL Championship's Eastern Conference, and is tied for third on points in the league overall.

Union Omaha leads League One with a 6-2-1 record - two points clear of defending league-and-shield champion One Knoxville SC, whom the Owls defeated 2-1 on Wednesday night to take first place.

The similarities extend to the bench. Both squads are led by coaches who replaced highly decorated predecessors.

Omaha is led by 31-year-old head coach Vincenzo Candela, who initially took the job on an interim basis midway through the 2025 season. He replaced back-to-back USL League One Coach of the Year Dominic Casciato, who left for a job in a higher division - head coach of the Tampa Bay Rowdies in the USL Championship - after leading his team to back-to-back Players' Shields.

That story is strikingly similar to Louisville's Simon Bird, who took charge midway through this season. He replaced Danny Cruz, a back-to-back USL Championship Coach of the Year who led LouCity to back-to-back Players' Shields before leaving for a job in a higher division - as assistant coach with Minnesota United FC of MLS.

The mirror image is also reflected in the teams' playing styles.

Both Louisville City and Union Omaha have utilized the possession game this season. LouCity ranks second in the USL Championship in average possession at 55.6%. Omaha leads League One in possession at 57.4%.

Follow Along

- The match will air live on WBKI/The CW and ESPN Louisville's 680 AM and 105.7 FM.

- If streaming, download the free WDRB+ app to watch the local feed or watch the national feed on ESPN+.

- For starting XI and in-game updates, follow @loucityfc on Twitter. Also, find the club at louisvillecityfc on Instagram and Louisville City FC on Facebook.

Storylines...

As it stands: Louisville City is in second place in Group Four of the Prinx Tires USL Cup, after defeating Fort Wayne FC 3-1 in the first group stage game. Omaha is in third after defeating Indy Eleven 2-1. Louisville takes the edge with three goals scored, the tiebreaker in this tournament.

Silverware: LouCity won the USL Championship title in 2017 and 2018, with back-to-back USL Championship Players' Shields in 2024 and 2025. Union Omaha won the League One title in 2021 and 2024, and also won the League One Players' Shield in 2021, 2023 and 2024.

At League One: LouCity is 5-0-0 all-time against USL League One opposition, outscoring the lower league opponents 12-3. Sunday, however, will be the first time Louisville has ever visited a League One club. The last time LouCity visited a lower division opponent was in the 2017 U.S. Open Cup, a 9-0 win over Tartan Devils Oak Avalon at Highmark Stadium in Pittsburgh.

Owls: Union Omaha's roster includes several USL Championship veterans, including forwards Prosper Kasim, who made 160 league appearances for Birmingham Legion from 2019 to 2024, and Aarón Gómez, who appeared in 129 league games for El Paso Locomotive from 2019 to 2023.

Streaks: Louisville City FC has never lost four consecutive competitive matches. In 12 seasons, LouCity has suffered three three-game losing streaks: twice in 2015 and once in 2023. Meanwhile, Union Omaha is on a 16-game unbeaten run at home.

Hello, again: This will be the first competitive game between Louisville City and Union Omaha, but the clubs have met once before. The two sides played to a 1-1 draw in the 2020 Wasatch Winter Cup, a preseason tournament that LouCity eventually won.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from May 16, 2026

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