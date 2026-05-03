LouCity Falls in Physical Playoff Rematch at Detroit City

Published on May 2, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Louisville City FC News Release







Like last year's Eastern Conference quarterfinal, Saturday night belonged to the team in maroon and gold.

In yet another physical affair with Detroit City FC - the first meeting since that playoff defeat last November - Louisville City FC was undone. This time by a 2-1 scoreline at Keyworth Stadium in Hamtramck, Mich., as the hosts used a second-half header from substitute Connor Rutz to secure all three points.

Louisville (5-2-1, 16 points) first went behind in the opening period with Detroit earning the opener on an unfortunate Carlos Moguel Jr. own goal. Jansen Wilson brilliantly provided an almost instant response just before the break, only for Rutz to deliver the killing blow from a set piece inside the final 20 minutes.

It was the first time the boys in purple had lost consecutive matches since July 2023. Detroit (4-2-1, 13 points), which has a game in hand, also moves within three points of the boys in purple at the top of the East with the win. City is now a point back from the new conference leaders, the Tampa Bay Rowdies, after their win over Indy Eleven.

"We weren't good enough from the beginning," said interim head coach Simon Bird. "Nowhere near the level in probably every single area.

"... We knew it would be a fight. We talked about it all the last two days. Obviously, a quick turnaround, but we knew what to expect. We prepared to expect it and we didn't deliver. It's as simple as that. We didn't win our duels, couldn't win enough challenges. We gave away too many stupid fouls. ... The most disappointing thing is (that) we knew the conditions. We knew the atmosphere, and we failed to deliver."

Quality chances were hard to come in a physical affair - something you'd expect at a venue like Keyworth. The teams combined for 28 fouls.

City's singular decisive moment Saturday in the attack came through Wilson, who now has scored a goal in three out of his last four matches. The Kentucky native expertly smashed a shot through the Detroit defensive wall to cancel out a Moguel Jr. own goal from moments earlier.

"There were a couple guys in front of me," Wilson said on the goal. "... They were in a good position to block the goalie; he wasn't able to see the ball. So (that) makes it a lot easier on the taker. At that point, if the goalie can't see the ball, if you put it on target, it has a really good chance of going in."

In a game like this, the winning goal being from a set piece made all the sense in the world. Rutz, who came on in the 61st minute, supplied it, snapping a header past Danny Faundez and into the corner to send the visitors back home empty-handed.

"Tuesday we got a lot of guys coming back," Taylor Davila said. "We're going to have some competition with the team. Performances like that, results like that, we (have) got to come into training and compete for our spots."

It's now back home for the boys in purple next weekend, as they welcome Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC, the reigning USL Championship title holders, to Lynn Family Stadium Saturday night.

The clash of two current top-five sides in the Eastern Conference will serve as the annual Pups at the Pitch match. For tickets and further information on rules, visit LouCity.com/pups. A two-game road swing immediately follows, including a visit to Omaha, Nebraska, to face Union Omaha in the Prinx Tires USL Cup.

Game Summary: Detroit City FC vs. Louisville City FC

Date: May 2, 2026

Venue: Keyworth Stadium

Kickoff: 6 p.m. ET

Weather: 49 degrees, cloudy

Scoring

Detroit City FC (1, 1, 2)

Louisville City FC (1, 0, 1)

Goals

Detroit City FC:

38' Carlos Moguel Jr. (own goal)

Louisville City FC:

45'+2 Jansen Wilson

71' Connor Rutz (Ates Diouf)

Lineups

Detroit City FC: 1 - Carlos Herrera; 33 - Tommy Silva, 4 - Callum Montgomery (90'+1 20 - Rio Hope-Gund), 30 - Devon Amoo-Mensah (c), 14 - Haruki Yamazaki, 8 - Abdoulaye Diop (72' 21 - Maxi Rodriguez), 22 - Kobe Hernández-Foster (82' 6 - Ryan Williams), 32 - Ates Diouf, 10 - Jeciel Cedeño (61' 11 - Connor Rutz), 26 - Chisom Egbuchulam (72' 9 - Ben Morris), 7 - Darren Smith

Subs not used: 91 - Carlos Saldaña; 3 - Aedan Stanley

Head coach: Danny Dichio

Louisville City FC: 12 - Danny Faundez; 13 - Amadou Dia (79' 21 - Quenzi Huerman), 32 - Kyle Adams (c), 5 - Brandon Dayes, 16 - Carlos Moguel Jr. (68' 24 - Josh Jones), 23 - Sam Gleadle (69' 15 - Manny Perez), 8 - Taylor Davila, 6 - Zach Duncan (86' 27 - Evan Davila), 25 - Jansen Wilson (90'+2 47 - Mukwelle Akale), 7 - Ray Serrano (79' 14 - Tola Showunmi), 9 - Chris Donovan

Subs not used: 30 - Ryan Troutman; 28 - Cameron Duke

Interim Head Coach: Simon Bird

Stats Summary: Detroit City FC / Louisville City FC

Shots: 15 / 16

Shots on Goal: 4 / 4

Expected goals: 1.24 / 1.50

Possession: 50.4% / 49.6%

Fouls: 11 / 17

Offsides: 0 / 0

Corner Kicks: 6 / 2

Discipline Summary:

Detroit City FC:

43' Chisom Egbuchulam (yellow)

51' Abdoulaye Diop (yellow)

Louisville City FC:

39' Kyle Adams (yellow)

49' Chris Donovan (yellow)

Referee: Matthew Thompson







United Soccer League Championship Stories from May 2, 2026

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