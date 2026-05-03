Unbeaten Streak Snapped at Undefeated Tampa Bay

Published on May 2, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Indy Eleven News Release







St. Petersburg, Fla. - Indy Eleven battled the only undefeated team in the USL Championship to the final whistle in a 1-0 setback at the Tampa Bay Rowdies on Saturday. That snapped the Boys in Blue's five-match unbeaten streak dating back to the season opener on March 8.

Midfielder Cam Lindley's free kick from long range to the far post in the final minute of second half stoppage time was headed by forward Bruno Rendon toward the near post, but Rowdies keeper Jahmali Waite tipped it wide with his right hand to keep the Boys in Blue from equalizing.

Indy Eleven created a good scoring opportunity in the 67th minute, with Josh O'Brien making a quick move on the right side to send it forward to Anthony Herbert, who played it forward with a quick touch to Rendon. At the edge of the box, Rendon centered it to Noble Okello whose quick touch went just wide of the near post.

Lindley and Rendon keyed the attack with three chances created in the match, while five different Boys in Blue players had two shots --Jack Blake, Paco Craig, O'Brien, Okello, and Rendon.

Indy Eleven goalkeeper Eric Dick made a key save in the 12th minute, deflecting Karsen Henderlong's shot from just outside the six over the crossbar with a reflex stop with his right hand.

The Boys in Blue return home to Carroll Stadium for "The World's Game Night" vs. expansion club Sporting JAX on Saturday, May 9 at 7 p.m.

Ticket options available include Family Four-Packs and Flex Mini-Plans.

The Family Four-Pack is available for all 2026 home games and it can be purchased online only. Priced at just $49, the Family Four-Pack includes four tickets, FREE parking, $20 in Concession Vouchers, and a 20% Merchandise Discount, along with access to the Fun Zone/Kids Activation Area.

Flex Mini Plans include vouchers to be redeemed for any 2026 regular season home match.

For questions, call (317) 685-1100 during business hours or email tickets@indyeleven.com.

USL Championship

Indy Eleven 0:1 Tampa Bay Rowdies

Sat. - 7:30 p.m.

Al Lang Stadium | St. Petersburg, Fla.

Weather: Cloudy, 73 degrees

Attendance: 4,821

2026 USL Championsh ip Records

Indy Eleven: 2-2-3 (1), 9 pts, #8 in Eastern Conference

Tampa Bay Rowdies: 5-0-2 (8), 17 pts, #1 in Eastern Conference

Scoring Summary

TBR - Mattheus Oliveira (Russell Cicerone) 53'

Discipline Summary

TBR - Dion Acoff (caution) 21'

IND - Paco Craig (caution) 32'

Indy Eleven Line-Up: Eric Dick, Aodhan Quinn (captain) (Mohamed Omar 75'), Paco Craig, Anthony Herbert, Logan Neidlinger (Dylan Sing 84'), Jack Blake, Noble Okello (Edward Kizza 75'), Cam Lindley, Josh O'Brien, Loïc Mesanvi (Hesron Barry 62'), Bruno Rendón.

Indy Eleven Subs Not Used: Makel Rasheed, Reice Charles-Cook, Alejandro Mitrano.

Tampa Bay Rowdies Line-Up: Jahmali Waite, Sebastian Cruz, Nate Dossantos, Brian Schaefer, Dion Acoff (Charlie Ostrem 45'), Max Schneider, Russell Cicerone (Marco Micaletto 83'), Lewis Hilton (Pedro Dolabella 45'), Mattheus Oliveira (Louis Perez 73'), Karsen Henderlong (Evan Conway 60'), MD Myers.

Tampa Bay Rowdies Subs Not Used: Gino Vivi, Austin Pack, Alex Rodriguez, Jesse Tita.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from May 2, 2026

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