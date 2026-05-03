Rowdies Grind out 1-0 Win over Indy to Stay Unbeaten

Published on May 2, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Tampa Bay Rowdies News Release







ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - The Tampa Bay Rowdies moved to the top of the Eastern Conference standings with a gritty 1-0 win over Indy Eleven on Saturday night at Al Lang Stadium. Tampa Bay remains undefeated through their first seven matches of the regular season; the only side left in the league without a loss.

"These guys played their hearts out and worked really, hard for each other," said Rowdies Head Coach Dominic Casciato. "I think you can be proud of them tonight."

Forward Karsen Henderlong was achingly close to an opening goal just 12 minutes into the match when he directed a low cross into the box toward frame that Indy Goalkeeper Eric Dick managed to parry away at the last moment.

Opportunities to find the back of the net proved to be hard to come for both sides on Saturday night. It was a physical battle for all 90 minutes, with the two teams combining for 30 total fouls committed in the match.

"You have to stand up for these games," said Casciato. "Indy are obviously physically strong and a very direct team with some really good players. I thought we dealt with those qualities that they've got really well."

The Rowdies, though, found converted on the chance that mattered most in the 53rd minute. Attacker Russell Cicerone helped pave the way for the winning goal, driving down the right edge of Indy's box and cutting back before centering a pass for teammate Mattheus Oliveria. The Brazilian made the moment count, taking one touch into space and then rifling his second touch straight past the keeper.

The scoring sequence marked the 30th regular season assist of Cicerone USL Championship career and the first goal for Oliveira for the Green and Gold. Oliveira has notched a goal contribution in three straight appearances (two assists, one goal).

"What a great pass from Russell," said Oliveira. "I was trying to find the space to bring the ball to my left foot, and I saw a little room there. I think I made a great goal. I'm very happy to score my first goal for this club, wearing this jersey. It's very important for me, but the most important thing is we got the three points."

The go-ahead gave a bit more urgency for the visitors to get back on level terms. However, the Rowdies managed to limit them to few quality chances. Rowdies Goalkeeper Jahmali Waite was commanding off his line all night, nullifying numerous crosses and long balls played in the box. Waite finished the night with four total saves to ensure Tampa Bay's fifth shutout of the season and the 30th clean regular season clean sheet of his career.

"We know they're going to want to be aggressive on set pieces and send everyone up," said Waite. "You saw even on their set pieces from midfield they're putting them in the box. For me, it's about being aggressive and helping the team in those moments when I can. When I'm called upon to make a save, make a save and help us to win games."

Next up, the Rowdies head north to put their seven-match unbeaten streak to the test against Rhode Island FC on Saturday, May 9 at 7:30 p.m. ET.

"I think everyone knows we're at our infancy in terms of this team's jersey this year, so for us it's about enjoying tonight because it was a hard-fought win," said Casciato. "I think the guys deserve to celebrate that. It's about getting a couple days rest and it's about getting ready for Rhode Island next week. We don't look too far ahead, and we just take it one game at a time, because nothing is ever promised to us in this life. You just take everything you have into the present moment. I think the guys have done a great job of that."

Scoring Summary

TBR - Oliveira

Caution Summary

TBR - Acoff (Yellow Card), 21'

IND - Craig (Yellow Card), 32'

Stats Summary: TBR / IND

Shots: 13 / 13

Shots on Goal: 3 / 4

Saves: 4 / 2

Corner Kicks: 6 / 3

Fouls Conceded: 19 / 11

Offside: 1 / 2

Possession: 67.9 / 42.1

Lineups

TBR: Waite, Acoff (Ostrem, 46'), Schaefer, Dossantos, Ostrem, Hilton (Dolabella, 45'), Schneider, Oliveira (Perez, 73'), Myers, Cicerone (Micaletto, 83'), Henderlong (Conway, 60')

TBR Bench: Pack, Ostrem, Rodriguez, Tita, Dolabella, Micaletto, Perez, Conway, Vivi

IND: Dick, Neidlinger (Sing, 84'), Herbert, Craig, Quinn (Omar, 75'), O'Brien, Lindley, Okello (Kizza, 75'), Blake, Rendon, Mesanvi (Barry, 62')

IND Bench: Charles-Cook, Barry, Mitrano, Rasheed, Omar, Kizza, Sing







United Soccer League Championship Stories from May 2, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.