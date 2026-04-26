Cup Takeaways: Rowdies Rolling on "Right Track" After Opening Round

Published on April 26, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Tampa Bay Rowdies News Release







As the last unbeaten team left standing in the USL Championship regular season, the Tampa Bay Rowdies were intent on maintaining that momentum for the opening round of this year's PRinx Tires USL Cup. A brace from forward Karsen Henderlong to notch a 2-0 win over USL League One's Sarasota Paradise helped them do just that.

"It's another chance at a trophy, and we want to push for every trophy we can," said Henderlong following the victory. "...That first step, first win, is important to get rolling on the right track."

There was a strong emphasis within the locker room on Saturday to start off on the right foot with a full three points against Sarasota. With only four group stage matches to earn your spot at the top and advance to the knockout rounds, every point along the way matters. It's a lesson the Rowdies learned the hard way last year after jumping out to a three-goal lead over Miami FC in the first round of the tournament before conceding three straight and then falling in a penalty shootout to settle for just a point. Those extra two points against Miami could have made all the difference for the Rowdies as they eventually missed out the advancing to the knockout phase on the final matchday of group play.

This time around, the Rowdies jumped out to a lead and held on to secure the maximum points.

"We spoke before the game about taking this opportunity tonight," said Rowdies Head Coach Dominic Casciato. "If you slip up in the cup, then you don't get a second chance to get those points back. Tonight, we showed that mentality and we're looking forward to the next round."

Henderlong was among a slew of Rowdies players seizing a starting opportunity on Saturday night. It was Henderlong's first inclusion in the starting lineup since Week 1 of the regular season. Meanwhile, midfielders Louis Perez and Mattheus Oliveria were both making their first start of the year. Oliveira recorded his second assist in as many matches, offering the pass to set up Henderlong's second tally.

USL Academy signing Alex Rodriguez also earned his first appearance of 2026 as part of the starting lineup versus Sarasota. The 19-year-old made three interceptions and four recoveries during his 77-minute shift.

"I wasn't gifting anybody any minutes," said Casciato. "Karsen has been working really hard in training and deserved an opportunity to start. Same for Alex Rodriguez, who I thought did outstanding. Karsen comes in and gets two goals. Mattheus has been having a good impact off the bench, so has Louis Perez. These guys getting starts tonight wasn't charity. No, these guys have earned it. Now if they play well, they get a chance to stay in the team."

Fans should circle the Rowdies next group match in their calendars now. The club's trip to Miami on Saturday, May 16 may prove to be a crucial match in deciding which team advances out of the group. Miami also picked up three points in their first match of the tournament this weekend, dispatching Sporting JAX 1-0 on the road. The Rowdies hold the tiebreaker of total goals scored for the moment, but Miami could overtake the Rowdies when they host FC Naples for their second group stage match this Wednesday, April 29.

Rowdies Group Stage Schedule

Match Kickoff Time/Result Tickets/Watch Party

April 25, vs Sarasota Paradise 2-0, Win

May 16, at Miami FC 7:00 p.m. ET Colony Grill (St. Petersburg location)

June 6, at Sporting JAX 7:00 p.m. ET Colony Grill (St. Petersburg location)

July 11, vs FC Naples 7:30 p.m. ET Buy Tickets

Prinx Tires USL Cup Knockout Rounds

Round Date

Quarterfinals August 13

Semifinals September 9

Final October 4







United Soccer League Championship Stories from April 26, 2026

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