Rowdies Partner with Beasley Media Group for Broadcasts on Florida Alumni Radio

Published on April 24, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Tampa Bay Rowdies News Release







ST. PETERSBURG, Fla - The Tampa Bay Rowdies and Beasley Media Group are proud to announce a new partnership that will see WJBR, Florida Alumni Radio 1100AM serve as the radio broadcast home for all Rowdies matches in 2026.

Launched by Beasley Media Group in August of last year, Florida Alumni Radio is a sports-focused station developed exclusively for Florida sports fans, with a spotlight on alumni pride and community connection. Rowdies home and away matches from the USL Championship regular season and Prinx Tires USL Cup are the latest addition to the station's growing portfolio, which already includes football and basketball broadcasts for both the University of South Florida and Florida State University.

Under the new partnership with Beasley Media Group, Rowdies radio broadcasts will also be available on 92.1 FM and 103.1 FM in South Florida.

The move to Florida Alumni Radio with Beasley Media Group marks an exciting moment for the Rowdies. For the first time in club history, all home and away matches will be available to fans on local television and radio. Tampa Bay 44 has been the exclusive local television partner for the Rowdies since 2024.

Radio broadcasts for Rowdies home matches on Florida Alumni Radio will feature the same crew from the club's television broadcasts on Tampa Bay 44 - longtime Rowdies play-by-play commentator Drew Fellios, Rowdies legendary goalkeeper and color commentator Jeff Attinella, and sideline reporter Diandra Loux.

Attinella recently launched the Tampa Bay Rowdies Podcast, which records weekly at Beasley Media Group's studio located in St. Petersburg. The podcast - featuring exclusive interviews and insights from Rowdies players and coaches - is available on Spotify, iHeart, Beasley Media Group's Podcast Network, and the official Rowdies YouTube channel.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from April 24, 2026

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