Republic FC Acquires Tyler Wolff on Loan from Real Salt Lake
Published on April 24, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Sacramento Republic FC News Release
SACRAMENTO, Calif. - Republic FC announced today the club has reached an agreement with MLS club Real Salt Lake to acquire forward Tyler Wolff via loan for the remainder of the 2026 season. The transaction is pending league and federation approval.
"Tyler is a dynamic attacking presence with a proven record of creating and scoring goals at the pro level, including in MLS. We are delighted to add another major contributor to strengthen our roster and are grateful to Real Salt Lake for their support," said Republic FC President & General Manager Tim Holt.
Wolff began his youth career with the Columbus Crew academy before returning to his native Georgia to join Atlanta United's youth system and in 2019 earned the opportunity to feature for Atlanta United 2 in USL Championship. The following year, he signed a homegrown contract for Atlanta and in five seasons with the club made over 80 appearances with 14 goals and five assists across all competitions.
Ahead of the 2025 season, the 23-year-old was transferred to Real Salt Lake for $50,000 in allocation money. With RSL, he recorded three goals and four assists in 21 appearances in MLS play, Concacaf Champions Cup, and with Real Monarchs in MLS NEXT Pro.
Wolff has also previously featured for Belgian Challenger Pro League side SK Beveren (July 2022 - January 2023) and in 2022 made seven appearances for the U.S. Men's U-20 National Team in the Concacaf Under-20 Championship. He featured in every match for the tournament and added two goals, including the Championship-winning goal against the Dominican Republic.
In addition to adding Wolff to the roster, the 25-day contacts for Brandon Cambridge and Sergio Rivas have expired. Wolff will be available for selection this Saturday when Republic FC hosts Spokane Velocity for the first group stage match of the 2026 Prinx Tires USL Cup. Kickoff from Heart Health Park is at 7:00 p.m. and tickets are available now at SacRepublicFC.com.
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