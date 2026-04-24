Game Information and Match Notes - SAFC vs. Birmingham Legion FC 4/25/26

Published on April 24, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

San Antonio FC News Release







At a glance...

Kicking off the Cup: SAFC opens its 2026 USL Cup run after making the quarterfinals in the team's inaugural run last season. San Antonio went undefeated (3-0-1) in group play last year, only allowing two goals through the first four matches before falling to eventual champions Hartford Athletic in the knockout round. SAFC will also face FC Tulsa and League One sides One Knox SC and Chattanooga Red Wolves SC.

Shutdown Defense: San Antonio's defense has been solid through the start of the season, leading the league with five clean sheets. SAFC has conceded the third-fewest goals in USL Championship and goalkeeper Joey Batrouni currently has the second-highest save percentage (82.8%) and second-most saves (24).

Double Trouble: The creative attacking duo of Cristian Parano and Jorge Hernandez is off to a strong start in the campaign, with Parano leading the league with three assists and Hernandez leading with 26 chances created. The pair had vital roles in the team's win over El Paso, each scoring a goal to lift SAFC to victory.

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What to Know - Prinx Tires USL Cup:

The 2026 Prinx Tires USL Cup is the third edition of the USL's interleague cup competition, a World Cup-style tournament which features all 43 teams across the USL Championship and League One.

The Prinx Tires USL Cup will consist of seven regional groups. Six groups will include six teams and one will include seven teams, with each club set to play four matches - two home, two away - in group play with home assignments being randomly drawn. If tied at the end of regulation, the match will immediately go into penalty kicks. The group stage kicks off April 25 and concludes the weekend of July 11.

Teams will earn three points for a win in regulation and one point for a draw at the end of regulation, with an extra point awarded to the winning team after penalty kicks.

Seven group winners and one wild card will advance to single-elimination knockout rounds, with the wild card to be awarded to the second-placed team with the most points in group play, followed by the first tiebreaker of most goals scored. The Quarterfinals will be held on Wednesday, August 13, followed by the Semifinals on Wednesday, September 9 before the final on the weekend of October 2-4, 2026.

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USL Jägermeister Cup Group Stage Match #1 - San Antonio FC vs. Birmingham Legion FC

Date: Saturday, April 25, 2025

Kickoff: 7:30 p.m. CT

Stadium: Toyota Field, San Antonio, TX

Where to Watch: CBS Sports Golazo Network

Stats: USL Match Center

San Antonio FC: 4-1-3 (15 pts; 2 nd place in Western Conference)

Birmingham Legion FC: 1-2-3 (6 pts; 10 th place in Eastern Conference)

All-time Series: San Antonio holds the advantage in the all-time series at 3-1-1. The teams drew for the first time last season, a 0-0 affair in September at Toyota Field.

Social Media Information:

Twitter: @SanAntonioFC

Facebook: San Antonio FC

Instagram: @sanantoniofc

Hashtags: #Defend210, #SAvBHM







United Soccer League Championship Stories from April 24, 2026

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