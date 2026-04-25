Locomotive Open Prinx Tires USL Cup on the Road at Orange County SC

Published on April 24, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

El Paso Locomotive FC News Release







EL PASO, TEXAS - El Paso Locomotive FC travels to Irvine on Saturday, April 25 to face Orange County SC at Championship Soccer Stadium in its opening match of the Prinx Tires USL Cup. Kick off is slated for 8 p.m. MT.

Watch: ESPN+

Be sure to follow @eplocomotivefc on Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook for live updates of the match. Additionally, fans are encouraged to download the team's official mobile app on the Apple App Store or Google Play for instant access to mobile tickets, team content, and match notifications.

MATCH NOTES

FULL STEAM AHEAD

El Paso Locomotive FC heads to Irvine, Calif., to face Orange County SC in the opening match of the Prinx Tires USL Cup on Saturday, April 25 at 8 p.m. MT at Championship Soccer Stadium. The match will be broadcast on ESPN+.

Los Locos enter the contest looking to bounce back after dropping two straight matches following a 6-0-1 start to the season, one of the best openings in club history.

BY THE NUMBERS (USL Championship)

Record: 4-1-1

Goals: 16 scored, 8 conceded

Shots: 56 total, 35 on target (28.6%)

Rubio Rubín & Amando Moreno: 9 combined goals (team leaders); Rubín-5, Moreno-4

Clean Sheets: 2

Fouls: 83 drawn, 88 committed

Discipline: 15 yellow cards, 1 red card

LAST TIME OUT

USL Championship Regular Season

El Paso Locomotive FC saw its unbeaten start to the 2026 USL Championship season come to an end with a 3-2 loss to in-state rival San Antonio FC on April 18 at Southwest University Park. San Antonio built a 2-0 first-half lead before Rubio Rubín scored in stoppage time, and Beto Avila leveled the match in the 55th minute. Despite controlling 64% possession and outshooting San Antonio 19-13 (8-5 on target), El Paso was denied repeatedly by goalkeeper Joseph Batrouni, who made six saves, before conceding the decisive goal in the 90th minute.

CROSS-COMPETITION CLASH

El Paso Locomotive FC will face its second USL Championship opponent outside of regular-season league play in 2026 when it takes on Orange County SC in the Prinx Tires USL Cup on Saturday. Locomotive previously met New Mexico United in the Second Round of the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup, delivering a dominant 4-0 victory on April 1, 2026.

USL CUP FORM

El Paso Locomotive FC has opened USL Cup play with a 1-1-2 record (4 GP). Locomotive has produced three goals while conceding three for an even goal differential, highlighted by a 2-2 draw in its highest-scoring outing vs Phoenix Rising FC on July 19, 2025 and followed by a 1-0 victory at Union Omaha on July 26, 2025, showcasing its defensive discipline. The results reflect a competitive start in group play.

USL CUP ALL-TIME RESULTS

at Texoma FC (USL1) | April 26, 2025 | D, 0-0

vs Colorado Springs Switchbacks | May 31, 2025 | L, 0-1

vs Phoenix Rising FC | July 19, 2025 | D, 2-2

at Union Omaha (USL 1) | July 26, 2025 | W, 1-0

ALL-TIME SERIES VS ORANGE COUNTY SC

El Paso Locomotive FC and Orange County SC have developed one of the more balanced matchups in the Western Conference, with Locomotive holding a 4-4-5 all-time record across all competitions and a 4-3-5 mark in regular-season play. The lone postseason meeting went in favor of Orange County SC, a 1-0 result in the 2023 Western Conference Playoffs.

LAST TIME OUT VS ORANGE COUNTY SC

El Paso Locomotive FC earned a point on the road in its last meeting with Orange County SC, playing to a 0-0 draw on Oct. 4, 2025 at Championship Soccer Stadium. Locomotive controlled stretches of the match and created quality chances, outshooting Orange County 12-11 and holding a 5-1 edge in shots on target, but were unable to find the breakthrough in the final third. Sebastian Mora-Mora anchored a strong defensive effort, making one save to secure the clean sheet as El Paso recorded its sixth shutout of the league season, with opportunities from Amando Moreno and Kofi Twumasi highlighting the attack.

DRAWN TO BATTLE

The fixture between Locomotive and Orange County SC has consistently been decided by thin margins. Eight of the 13 all-time meetings have been decided by one goal or less, including five draws, with three ending in clean sheets. Locomotive has earned points in Irvine on multiple occasions, posting five draws in eight road matches at Championship Soccer Stadium.

HOME VS. ROAD SPLIT

At Southwest University Park, Locomotive holds a 3-2-0 record, highlighted by wins in 2019 (2-0), 2022 (2-1), and 2023 (1-0). On the road, El Paso is 1-2-5, with its lone victory in Irvine coming in a 1-0 result on Aug. 17, 2024.

STRENGTH VS. STRENGTH

Los Locos enter the matchup leading the USL Championship with 16 goals scored in league play, powered by Rubio Rubín, who is tied for second in the league with five goals. Locomotive's high-powered attack will be tested against an Orange County SC side that is tied for first in the league with five clean sheets, setting up a clash between one of the league's most productive offenses and its top defensive units.

ATTACKING LEADERSHIP

Locomotive FC's attack continues to be driven by Rubio Rubín, who leads the club with five goals and two assists in five matches, accounting for seven goal contributions. Rubín has been highly efficient in front of goal, registering a team-high 12 shots with eight on target, anchoring a front line that continues to generate consistent scoring opportunities.

ROAD WARRIORS IN ATTACK

Locomotive's attack has thrived away from home, accounting for 15 of its 23 total goals on the road. El Paso has been especially effective early in matches away from Southwest University Park, scoring seven first-half goals compared to four at home, controlling tempo away from home.

CREATING CHANCES

El Paso's attacking approach has generated strong shot volume, led by Rubio Rubín (12 shots, 8 on target) and Amando Moreno (8 shots, 6 on target). Alex Méndez has also been active in the final third with eight shots and five on target, underscoring Locomotive's ability to create high-quality opportunities from multiple positions.

MULTI-THREAT OFFENSE

Locomotive has seen production across the attacking unit, with Amando Moreno adding four goals in five starts, while Alex Méndez has contributed two goals and one assist from midfield. Beto Avila and Diego Abitia have also chipped in with a goal apiece, highlighting a balanced attack that features six different goal scorers through the opening stretch of the season.

DEPTH CONTRIBUTIONS

Locomotive has received key contributions from across the roster, with Gabi Torres adding a goal in just four appearances and generating four shots (three on target). Off the bench, players like Jimmy Farkarlun (one shot on target) and Diego Abitia have provided energy and attacking presence, with Abitia converting one of his five shots into a goal.

RESPONDING UNDER PRESSURE

Locomotive has shown resilience when chasing results, scoring three game-tying goals, including two in the second half. Overall, El Paso has produced 10 combined go-ahead or game-tying goals, with seven coming in the first half.

SECOND HALF DEFENSIVE TESTS

Defensively, Locomotive has conceded 12 goals in 2026, with seven coming in the second half, including three in the 46'-60' window. Opponents have found opportunities late as well, scoring three goals in the final 15 minutes plus stoppage time, making second-half game management a key focus.







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