Locos Return Home for Midweek Showdown with FC Tulsa

Published on April 28, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

El Paso Locomotive FC News Release







El Paso Locomotive FC returns to Southwest University Park on Wednesday, April 29, for a 7 p.m. kickoff against FC Tulsa, looking to build on recent momentum and continue its strong start to the 2026 campaign. The night is Harry Potter Night, with 1,500 towels being given away to fans upon entry with paid admission. "House" caps will also be available for purchase at the Promotions Booths, and the Locomotive warm-up jerseys will be up for auction, with proceeds benefiting the Fox Cancer Center.

Watch: ESPN+, KVIA.com, KVIA App

Be sure to follow @eplocomotivefc on Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook for live updates of the match. Additionally, fans are encouraged to download the team's official mobile app on the Apple App Store or Google Play for instant access to mobile tickets, team content, and match notifications.

MATCH NOTES

FULL STEAM AHEAD

El Paso Locomotive FC returns to league play on Wednesday, April 29 to take on FC Tulsa at Southwest University Park. The match will be broadcast on ESPN+, KVIA.com, and the KVIA APP

Los Locos enter the contest after defeating Orange County FC 2-1 in the first match of the Prinx Tires USL Cup.

BY THE NUMBERS (USL Championship)

Record: 4-1-1

Goals: 16 scored, 8 conceded

Shots: 56 total, 35 on target (28.6%)

Rubio Rubín & Amando Moreno: 9 combined goals (team leaders); Rubín-5, Moreno-4

Clean Sheets: 2

Fouls: 83 drawn, 88 committed

Discipline: 15 yellow cards, 1 red card

LAST TIME OUT

USL Championship Regular Season

El Paso Locomotive FC saw its unbeaten start to the 2026 USL Championship season come to an end with a 3-2 loss to in-state rival San Antonio FC on April 18 at Southwest University Park. San Antonio built a 2-0 first-half lead before Rubio Rubín scored in stoppage time, and Beto Avila leveled the match in the 55th minute. Despite controlling 64% possession and outshooting San Antonio 19-13 (8-5 on target), El Paso was denied repeatedly by goalkeeper Joseph Batrouni, who made six saves, before conceding the decisive goal in the 90th minute.

Prinx Tires USL Cup

El Paso Locomotive FC opened its 2026 Prinx Tires USL Cup campaign with a 2-1 road victory over Orange County SC at Championship Soccer Stadium. After a physical, scoreless first half, Orange County took the lead in the 53rd minute through Gabi Doody, but the match turned when Apolo Marinch was sent off in the 58th minute. El Paso quickly capitalized, with Tony Alfaro equalizing in the 63rd minute before Robert Coronado sealed the comeback with the game-winner from outside the box in the 78th minute.

ALL-TIME SERIES VS FC TULSA

El Paso holds a 4-1-5 record all-time against FC Tulsa (including Tulsa Roughnecks FC), outscoring Tulsa 16-11 across 10 meetings. Los Locos have earned points in nine of those 10 matchups, with the only loss coming in a 1-0 defeat at home on April 27, 2024. Overall, El Paso has recorded four wins and five draws, demonstrating consistent results against Tulsa across both home and away fixtures.

LAST TIME OUT VS FC TULSA

El Paso Locomotive FC played to a 1-1 draw against first-place FC Tulsa on October 18, 2025 at Southwest University Park, extending their push to secure a home playoff match into the final week of the regular season. Gabi Torres opened the scoring in the 24th minute with his fourth goal of the season off a set piece, while Jahmali Waite came up with key saves to preserve the lead heading into halftime. The match grew increasingly physical in the second half, with both sides battling across the pitch, before Tulsa found an equalizer on a well-taken free kick to split the points.

ATTACKING EDGE

El Paso has scored two or more goals in six of 10 matches against Tulsa, highlighting consistent attacking production throughout the series. The Locomotive's highest output came in a 3-1 home win on May 4, 2022, and the club has delivered multiple two-goal performances across the rivalry. In matches that have produced a winner, El Paso has scored eight goals across four victories, averaging 2.0 goals per win.

HOME VS. ROAD SPLIT

El Paso has been particularly strong at ONEOK Field, posting a 3-0-2 record on the road while outscoring Tulsa 8-4, including two clean sheets in 2019 and 2024. The club has never lost in Tulsa, making it one of their most favorable road venues. At Southwest University Park, Los Locos hold a 1-1-3 record against Tulsa, with a +1 goal differential (8-7), highlighted by a 3-1 victory in 2022. While results at home have been tighter, El Paso has still earned points in four of five matches, reinforcing a balanced overall advantage in the series.

BACK TO WINNING WAYS

After dropping back-to-back matches, El Paso Locomotive FC returned to winning form with another strong road result. Los Locos have been dominant away from home in 2026, improving to 6-1-0 overall while outscoring opponents 17-6 in those matches.

LATE HEROICS LIFT LOCOMOTIVE

Robert Coronado delivered the match-winner in the 78th minute against San Antonio FC on Saturday against Orange County FC, marking his first goal of the 2026 season and the fourth of his Locomotive career. Earlier, Tony Alfaro found the equalizer in the 64th minute for his second goal of the season, also the fourth of his career with El Paso. Coronado's goal was set up by Rubio Rubín, who recorded his team-leading third assist of the 2026 campaign.

DISCIPLINED FROM START TO FINISH

El Paso Locomotive FC did not receive a single yellow card in the match against Orange County, marking the first time the club has gone a full game without a booking (and no red cards) since its 2025 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup matchup against Harpos FC on March 19, 2025. The last time Locomotive accomplished the feat against a USL opponent came in a 2-1 road win at Birmingham Legion FC on May 20, 2023.

ATTACKING LEADERSHIP

Locomotive FC's attack continues to be driven by Rubio Rubín, who leads the club with five goals and two assists in five matches, accounting for seven goal contributions. Rubín has been highly efficient in front of goal, registering a team-high 12 shots with eight on target, anchoring a front line that continues to generate consistent scoring opportunities.

ROAD WARRIORS IN ATTACK

Locomotive's attack has thrived away from home, accounting for 15 of its 23 total goals on the road. El Paso has been especially effective early in matches away from Southwest University Park, scoring seven first-half goals compared to four at home, controlling tempo away from home.

CREATING CHANCES

El Paso's attacking approach has generated strong shot volume, led by Rubio Rubín (12 shots, 8 on target) and Amando Moreno (8 shots, 6 on target). Alex Méndez has also been active in the final third with eight shots and five on target, underscoring Locomotive's ability to create high-quality opportunities from multiple positions.

MULTI-THREAT OFFENSE

Locomotive has seen production across the attacking unit, with Amando Moreno adding four goals in five starts, while Alex Méndez has contributed two goals and one assist from midfield. Beto Avila and Diego Abitia have also chipped in with a goal apiece, highlighting a balanced attack that features six different goal scorers through the opening stretch of the season.

DEPTH CONTRIBUTIONS

Locomotive has received key contributions from across the roster, with Gabi Torres adding a goal in just four appearances and generating four shots (three on target). Off the bench, players like Jimmy Farkarlun (one shot on target) and Diego Abitia have provided energy and attacking presence, with Abitia converting one of his five shots into a goal.

RESPONDING UNDER PRESSURE

Locomotive has shown resilience when chasing results, scoring three game-tying goals, including two in the second half. Overall, El Paso has produced 10 combined go-ahead or game-tying goals, with seven coming in the first half.

SECOND HALF DEFENSIVE TESTS

Defensively, Locomotive has conceded 12 goals in 2026, with seven coming in the second half, including three in the 46'-60' window. Opponents have found opportunities late as well, scoring three goals in the final 15 minutes plus stoppage time, making second-half game management a key focus.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from April 28, 2026

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