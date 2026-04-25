Orange County SC Takes on El Paso in Prinx Tires USL Cup Match

Published on April 24, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Orange County SC News Release







Orange County SC plays its last home game at Championship Soccer Stadium until July on April 25 for its first Prinx Tires USL Cup match of the year, but despite the competition not impacting league standings, the moment carries real weight. It is an early measuring stick between two Western Conference contenders, one already sitting atop the table, the other quietly building one of the most efficient starts in the league.

Orange County enters the match in first place in the West, built on defensive consistency and balanced production across the squad. Through the opening stretch, OCSC has conceded just three goals while getting contributions from multiple attacking players, with Lyam MacKinnon and Nico Benalcazar leading the scoring and Marcelo Palomino orchestrating from midfield. Their identity is clear: disciplined defensively, patient in possession, and opportunistic in key moments.

El Paso Locomotive, however, may be the more deceptive side entering Irvine. Sitting on 13 points with games in hand, their record four wins, one loss, and a draw has been fueled by one of the most productive attacks in the league, averaging nearly three goals per match. The trio of Rubio Rubín, Alex Méndez, and Eric Calvillo has driven that success, accounting for the bulk of the team's scoring output and giving El Paso multiple ways to break down defenses.

Still, their recent loss to San Antonio exposed some cracks. After a fast start built in part against a lighter schedule with only a handful of matches against top-tier Western opponents, questions remain about how El Paso responds when games become more tactical, physical, and compressed.

This should be an interesting match, officially a cup fixture, but functionally a tone-setter. Orange County will want to reinforce its position as the conference standard, while El Paso has the opportunity to prove its early success is more than schedule-driven momentum. The game may not count in the standings, but it will say a lot about both teams.

After this match, Orange County will have a three-game road trip before returning to the OC for a Fiesta De Beer Fest game at 10,000-seat Eddie West Stadium in Santa Ana. For tickets and more information, click HERE.

El Paso Keys to the Match:

For El Paso, the path is more direct but no less dangerous. They need to lean into what has made them successful: quick transitions, aggressive forward movement, and clinical finishing. The midfield pairing must win second balls and immediately look forward, targeting space behind Orange County's defensive line. If Méndez can find pockets and connect early passes to Rubín and Moreno, El Paso can turn this into the kind of open match that favors them. Just as important will be their defensive shape; against a possession-oriented side like OCSC, staying compact and avoiding unnecessary fouls in dangerous areas will be essential.

El Paso Locomotive FC 2025 USL Championship Regular Season Record: 9-12-9 (9th)

Goals Scored: 47 | Goals Allowed: 45 | Clean Sheets: 6

Players to Watch:

M Eric Calvillo

F Rubio Rubín

OCSC Keys to the Match:

Orange County SC will look to control tempo and force El Paso into a more structured, half-field game. The key for OCSC lies in midfield discipline and defensive organization. If Palomino and Hegardt can dictate rhythm and limit transition opportunities, Orange County can neutralize El Paso's biggest strength, its speed and verticality. Defensively, players like Tom Brewitt and the back line must stay compact, especially in tracking runners like Moreno, who thrive in open space. On the attacking side, continued efficiency from MacKinnon and Hegardt will be critical, particularly if chances are limited.

OCSC 2025 USL Championship Regular Season Record: 10-9-11 (4th)

Goals Scored: 44 | Goals Allowed: 45 | Clean Sheets: 8

Orange County SC is 4-4-5 all-time against El Paso Locomotive (Last 5 against ELP - 3-1-1)

Players to Watch:

M Marcelo Palomino

F Lyam MacKinnon

Previous Matchup: 2025 USL Championship -

Orange County SC 0-0 El Paso Locomotive FC (October 4, 2025, Irvine, CA)

Scoring Summary: N/A







United Soccer League Championship Stories from April 24, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.