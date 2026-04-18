Orange County SC Welcomes Lexington SC to the Champ

Published on April 17, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Orange County SC News Release







Orange County SC returns to Championship Soccer Stadium on April 18 aiming to build on its strong start to the 2026 season. Lexington SC, a relatively new side, has proven a difficult opponent in limited meetings, with the two clubs playing to draws in both previous matchups. Both sides come into the match needing a result, with Orange County riding strong form. Lexington, meanwhile, continues to search for consistency as a retooled squad.

OCSC enter in strong form, built on continuity and a clearly defined identity. OCSC remains anchored by a consistent backline, with Tom Brewitt organizing the defense, Stephen Kelly and Kevin Partida controlling the midfield, and attacking options like Lyam MacKinnon and Ethan Zubak providing cutting edge in the final third. The group's cohesion has translated into a disciplined, possession-oriented approach that has made Orange County one of the most balanced teams in the conference.

Lexington, meanwhile, continues to evolve. A mix of returning players and new additions has yet to fully settle, reflected in uneven results and a negative goal differential to start the campaign. Still, the squad possesses pace and attacking intent, particularly in transition, and has shown flashes of the quality needed to challenge more established sides.

For Orange County SC, the key will be control and efficiency. Establishing midfield dominance through Kelly and Sylla should allow OCSC to dictate tempo and limit Lexington's ability to counter. In the attacking third, decisive movement and finishing from MacKinnon and War will be essential to break down a defense that has struggled under sustained pressure. Just as critical will be defensive discipline, preventing the game from opening up and exposing space in transition.

For Lexington SC, the path to a result lies in structure and opportunism. Staying compact defensively and limiting space between the lines will be crucial, while quick vertical transitions must be executed with precision. Players like Latif Blessing and Milo Yosef will be central to that effort, tasked with disrupting OCSC's rhythm and capitalizing on moments to attack before the defense resets.

MacKinnon remains a focal point for Orange County, with Kelly's influence in midfield often dictating the flow of play, while Brewitt's presence anchors the back line. For Lexington, Blessing's experience and energy in midfield, combined with Yosef's ability to stretch defenses, provide their most consistent threats.

This is a match Orange County are expected to control, particularly at home. Maintaining that standard will be the objective. For Lexington, it represents an opportunity to test their progress and potentially deliver a statement performance against one of the conference's early leaders.

Don't miss OCSC's final home match of April on April 25, featuring Star Wars Night and the club's first Uncorked Night. The match also marks Orange County's opening Prinx Tires USL Cup fixture against a strong El Paso Locomotive FC side. For tickets, click HERE.

Lexington SC Keys to the Match:

Lexington SC's approach will rely on discipline and timing rather than control. Defensively, they must remain organized, keep their shape tight, and reduce the space Orange County can exploit between the lines. Going forward, their best opportunities will come in transition, quickly turning defense into attack and finding outlets like Yosef or Henry-Scott before OCSC can recover. Players such as Blessing and Ferri will be key in breaking up play and immediately progressing the ball. If Lexington can stay composed, pick their moments, and avoid being stretched, they have a path to compete.

Lexington SC 2025 USL Championship Regular Season Record: 9-12-9

Goals Scored: 31 | Goals Allowed: 42 | Clean Sheets: 8

Players to Watch:

M Aaron Molloy

GK Alex Tambakis

OCSC Keys to the Match:

Orange County SC's path to victory is rooted in control and efficiency. They must impose their midfield structure early, using players like Kelly and Hegardt to dominate second balls and prevent Lexington from finding transition opportunities. Just as important will be the movement of MacKinnon and War in the attacking third, quick combinations and decisive finishing will be critical against a Lexington defense that has already shown vulnerability under sustained pressure. Defensively, maintaining discipline against counterattacks is essential, the only way this match becomes complicated is if Orange County allows it to stretch.

OCSC 2025 USL Championship Regular Season Record: 10-11-9 (7th)

Goals Scored: 44 | Goals Allowed: 45 | Clean Sheets: 8

Orange County SC is 0-0-2 all-time against Lexington SC (Last 5 against LEX - 0-0-2)

Players to Watch:

D Nico Benalcazar

F Lyam MacKinnoon

Previous Matchup: 2025 USL Championship -

Orange County SC 1-1 Lexington SC (September 12, 2025, Lexington, KY)

Scoring Summary: 45'+3 Bryce Jamison - Assist Nico Benalcazar (OC), 58' Forster Ajago - Assist Kieran Sargeant (LEX)







United Soccer League Championship Stories from April 17, 2026

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