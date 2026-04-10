Orange County SC Travels to Tulsa Looking to Defend Top Spot in the West

Published on April 10, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Orange County SC News Release







Kickoff: Saturday, April 11, 2026 (5:00 PM PDT)

Where: How to Watch: ESPN+

Available in the U.K.: USL on YouTube

Orange County SC enters Saturday night atop the Western Conference, while FC Tulsa is still working to find its footing early in the season. Through four matches, Tulsa has delivered mixed results and carries an unfavorable goal differential, making this home test at ONEOK Field a revealing moment against a dangerous OCSC squad.

Orange County SC arrives with momentum and quiet confidence. Sitting near the top of the Western standings with 11 points through six matches, OCSC has paired defensive stability with timely attacking contributions, conceding just three goals while spreading scoring responsibility across the squad. That balance has become the foundation of OCSC under Coach Danny Stone, disciplined, organized, and opportunistic.

This matchup sets up as a stylistic contrast. Orange County prefers to dictate tempo through midfield structure and calculated buildup, while Tulsa thrives in transitional chaos, pressing for turnovers and attacking quickly into space. The opening 20 minutes may define the match; if OCSC can slow the game and impose their shape, they will find opportunities.

This is the kind of early-season match that quietly shapes the trajectory of a campaign. For Orange County, a result on the road would reinforce its status as a legitimate Western Conference contender. For Tulsa, it's an opportunity to remind the league that last year's success was no fluke, and that ONEOK Field remains a difficult place to take points.

Recent history suggests little margin for error. Orange County has had the upper hand in recent meetings, but the series has been tight, physical, and often decided by single moments. Expect a match defined by discipline, transitions, and moments of quality. If Orange County controls the tempo, they leave Tulsa with three points.

Orange County SC will be back home on April 18th to face Lexington FC and celebrate Gnarly's birthday, for tickets click HERE.

FC Tulsa Keys to the Match:

For FC Tulsa, the emphasis will be on tempo, pressing triggers, and attacking decisiveness. Tulsa's ability to disrupt Orange County's buildup, particularly through midfield pressure, will be critical. Players like Owen Damm and Kalil ElMedkhar have already contributed in front of goal this season and will look to exploit any gaps left when OCSC pushes numbers forward. Tulsa must also be clinical; against a defense that rarely concedes, chances will be limited. Winning second balls, forcing turnovers in advanced areas, and capitalizing quickly will be essential. At home, Tulsa will also look to leverage crowd energy to sustain pressure and force mistakes.

FC Tulsa 2025 USL Championship Regular Season Record: 16-5-9

Goals Scored: 39 | Goals Allowed: 380 Clean Sheets: 14

Players to Watch:

M Owen Damm

GK Alex Tambakis

OCSC Keys to the Match:

For Orange County SC, the path to three points begins with midfield control and defensive discipline. The pairing of Marcelo Palomino and Christopher Hegardt must manage possession efficiently, limiting Tulsa's ability to win second balls and launch counters. Palomino, who has already emerged as a key chance creator, will need to unlock Tulsa's defensive lines while remaining mindful of transition risk. Defensively, the backline anchored by Tom Brewitt and Garrison Tubbs must stay compact and dominant in aerial duels, particularly against Tulsa's direct attacking sequences. If OCSC can maintain its league-best defensive structure and avoid cheap turnovers, its efficiency in the final third should be enough to tilt the match.

OCSC 2025 USL Championship Regular Season Record: 8-14-8 (1st)

Goals Scored: 55 | Goals Allowed: 52 | Clean Sheets: 8

Orange County SC is 8-5-2 all-time against FC Tulsa (Last 5 against TUL - 3-1-1)

Players to Watch:

D Tom Brewitt

F Ethan Zubak

Previous Matchup: 2025 USL Championship:

Orange County SC 0-1 FC Tulsa (August 23rd, 2025, Tulsa, OK)

Scoring Summary: 24' Kalil ElMedkhar (TUL)







United Soccer League Championship Stories from April 10, 2026

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