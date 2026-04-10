Rhode Island FC Hits the Road for First-Ever Meeting vs. Lexington SC Tomorrow

Published on April 10, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Rhode Island FC News Release







AME PREVIEW

Lexington SC is winless in its last three games across all competitions, recently snapping its two-game scoreless skid with a 1-1 tie at Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC. The tie concluded a busy stretch of five games in 17 days, which saw Lexington fall in back-to-back 2-0 losses vs. rival Louisville City FC (U.S. Open Cup) and San Antonio FC (regular season) before getting back on the scoresheet vs. Colorado Springs. Lexington opened the scoring early vs. the Switchbacks when Xavier Zengue netted the go-ahead goal in the 11th minute, becoming the fourth player in five regular-season games to score for the club. Lexington boasts a balanced attack that has spread its five regular-season goals through four different goalscorers. The club's league-record signing, Aaron Molloy, leads the way with two goals for the Western Conference club and is the only player to net multiple goals for Lexington this season.

After allowing seven goals in its first three USL Championship games, Rhode Island FC has re-discovered its league-leading defensive form from 2025. The Ocean State club has kept two clean sheets in four days across all competitions, first blanking regional rivals Hartford Athletic 2-0 in the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup at Centreville Bank Stadium on April 1 before returning to league play with a scoreless tie vs. Detroit City FC on April 4. During the game vs. Detroit, RIFC outshout the visitors 14-4, holding Detroit to its lowest shot total all season and keeping Le Rouge scoreless for the first time all season. Rhode Island FC will look to continue this strong defensive form in order to avoid giving up multiple goals for a third-straight road game.

WHAT

Rhode Island FC travels to Lexington SC Stadium to face Lexington SC in Week 6 of the 2026 USL Championship season.

WHO

Lexington SC

Rhode Island FC

WHEN

Saturday, April 11

7:00 p.m. ET

WHERE

Lexington SC Stadium

200 Shives Drive

Lexington, KY 40509

BROADCAST

NESN+, ESPN Select

RADIO

790 The Score (WPRV 790 AM)







United Soccer League Championship Stories from April 10, 2026

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