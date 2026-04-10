New Mexico United Announces the Signing of Cam Wilkerson for the Remainder of 2026

Published on April 10, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

New Mexico United News Release







Albuquerque, NM - New Mexico United has signed midfielder Cam Wilkerson for the remainder of the 2026 season pending league and federation approval.

"Cam earning a full contract after his 25 day contract is a testament to who he is as a player and as a person," said Sporting Director Itamar Keinan. "He is a player with high soccer IQ, very versatile and has some real upside. Excited to officially welcome Cam to the Black and Yellow."

Since joining the Black and Yellow on his 25 day contract the native of California has made an impact right away. Wilkerson has played 199 minutes with the club in league play starting two of the three league matches he has appeared in. Wilkerson also started for United in the first round of the Lamar Hunt US Open Cup against Cruizers FC.

Defensively the former Cal Golden Bear and UCLA Bruin has been a big help with six clearances, three tackles won, and 11 duels won in his three matches.

Before joining United the 21 year old logged impressive time in the NCAA appearing in 60 matches in the college ranks.

Wilkerson will look to keep his good run of form for United going the rest of the season as a midfield anchor for Head Coach Dennis Sanchez in his second season.







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