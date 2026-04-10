Southwestern Showdown - New Mexico United Travels to Phoenix

Published on April 10, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

New Mexico United News Release







Albuquerque - New Mexico United's early season road adventures takes the Black and Yellow to Phoenix, Arizona to take on Southwestern Rival Phoenix Rising FC. The last time these two teams met in the Valley, former captain Talen Maples secured the three points and a playoff spot for the Black and Yellow with a stoppage time winning penalty kick. New Mexico looks to even up their record with Phoenix which sits currently at 6-7-4 (W-L-D)* all time. *PK shootouts are counted as draws. If counted as wins, the all time record is 7-8-2 (W-L-D).

Keep the Good Times Going

New Mexico United is heading to the Valley with back to back league wins. The Black and Yellow who started the season 0-2 have evened up their record and quickly moved up six spots in the Western Conference early on this year. New Mexico has started the season with four of their five matches on the road including Saturday night in Phoenix. This is tied for the most regular season road matches to start a season since the 2023 season where United also played four of their first five matches on the road*. (*This does not include the 2020 season where United played all their matches on the road because of COVID restrictions)

Players to Watch: Niall Reid-Stephen and Kris Shakes

Key to United's recent regular season run of form has been newcomer Niall Reid-Stephen who has quickly settled into life in the USL Championship. The former USL League 1 man leads the team in goals (2) and Key Passes (60). Reid-Stephen's converted PK in Orange County was the difference in a tight battle in Southern California the past weekend and helped get the scoring party going in United's home opener win over Colorado Springs Switchbacks. Kris Shakes has shown why he has the starting spot early for United. Shakes picked up his first clean sheet of the year against Orange County. The Penn State alumni leads the team with 14 saves this season many of which have been highlight reel saves early on this season.

Scouting the Opponent: Phoenix Rising FC

Phoenix Rising FC has started the season off slow in league play but have had strong showings in the Lamar Hunt US Open Cup winning their first two matches including a 2-1 win over Orange County. They will take on the San Jose Earthquakes of the MLS in their next Open Cup match. In league play Rising has yet to win a match having a record of 0-2-3 (W-L-D). Rising has had some success at home having picked up two points in two matches but have struggled on the road in league play.

So We Meet Again

It is no secret that Charlie Dennis has been one of the best players in the USL Championship since joining the league with Oakland Roots in 2022. Dennis has scored 29 goals across all competitions since that time being a threat to the league. He has not scored one so far this season but can make a difference in a match quickly.

Where to Watch:

TV: MY50 and Estrella TV

Streaming: ESPN+ and KRQE.com

Radio:101.7 The Team

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United Soccer League Championship Stories from April 10, 2026

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