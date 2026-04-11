Match Preview: Miami FC vs. San Antonio FC
Published on April 10, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Miami FC News Release
Overview
Miami FC returns to action this Saturday with a road trip to face San Antonio FC at Toyota Field. After extending its unbeaten run last weekend, Miami will look to build on that form as it heads into a tough away matchup.
Miami FC
Miami enters the match following a 0-0 draw against Hartford Athletic, a performance that saw the team stay organized defensively while creating multiple chances.
After absorbing early pressure, Miami settled into the game and controlled long stretches of possession. Arney Rocha and Mason Tunbridge were active in the attack, while Eloy Room made key saves to keep the match level.
Despite not finding the breakthrough, Miami showed consistency on both ends of the field and will look to turn that into a result on the road.
San Antonio FC
San Antonio FC comes into Saturday's matchup following a 2-0 loss to Orange County SC in its most recent outing.
Returning home, San Antonio will look to respond and bounce back in front of its fans. Traditionally a strong side at Toyota Field, they bring a physical and organized approach that can make them difficult to break down.
Looking Ahead
Kickoff is set for 8:30 p.m. ET in San Antonio as Miami FC looks to extend its unbeaten run and secure a result on the road.
Overview: MIA @ SA
Date: Saturday, April 11, 2026
Kickoff: 8:30 P.M. ET
Location: San Antonio, Texas
Venue: Toyota Field
Watch: CBS Sports Golazo Network (USA), YouTube (International)
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