Miami FC Battles Heat, Hartford Athletic to Scoreless Tie

Published on April 4, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Miami FC News Release







Miami, FL - Miami FC extended its unbeaten streak to four as it hosted Hartford Athletic at Pitbull Stadium in a 0-0 tie that was a matchup of two of the top 5 teams in the USL Championship Eastern Conference.

On a hot Saturday afternoon, Miami allowed Hartford the early possession but kept its defensive shape and did not concede any early chances through the first 15 minutes. It wasn't until the 17th minute after a turnover by Miami led to Hartford's first chance on goal.

Hartford's Junior Moreira recovered the ball near the top of the box and quickly turned to hit a curling shot toward the far post. Miami FC's Eloy Room, back from international duty, had little problem with the shot and made a good diving save to keep it scoreless.

The rest of the half was all Miami FC, as the hosts began to control possession. As Miami started to control the run of play, space opened up for both Arney Rocha and Mason Tunbridge as the two star attackers began to create multiple chances.

Those chances began in the 22nd minute as Arney Rocha took the cross from Tunbridge an put a great ball through to Da Costa. The Brazilian made one touch before firing a shot to the far post, missing the goal by inches.

The next major chance came from Mason Tunbridge in the 44th minute as the talented midfielder made a solo run past multiple defenders and unleashed a shot that was somehow saved by an incredible effort from Hartford's Sadat Anaku. It would not be Anaku's last heroics of the match.

As the second half began, the heat began to take its toll on both sides, while Hartford tried to pressure Miami early and almost broke through from a corner kick in the 58th minute only to be stopped by Daltyn Knutson off the line to keep things level at 0-0.

For most of the second half, both Hartford and Miami struggled to find more chances in either team's side, as both sides dealt with the afternoon Miami sun. It took stoppage time for the match to have its dramatic end.

Miami substitute Brandon Bent made an excellent run down the left side beating multiple defenders before finding a wide open Locadia 15 yards from goal. Locaida fired his shot on target to the far post, but Hartford's Anaku made a incredible reflex save and likely USL Save of the Week nominee to keep the score 0-0 to end the match.

The team will now travel to Texas to face off against San Antonio FC for a 8:30pm kickoff on Saturday, April 11th before coming back to Miami on April 18th as it hosts Phoenix at Pitbull Stadium. Tickets for Miami's match vs Phoenix Rising at Pitbull Stadium on April 18th are on sale now by going to www.MiamiFC.com or calling 844-MIAMIFC.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from April 4, 2026

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