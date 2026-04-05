San Antonio FC Plays to Scoreless Draw at Monterey Bay F.C.
Published on April 4, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)
San Antonio FC News Release
SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio FC picked up another point on the road with a 0-0 draw at Monterey Bay F.C. Saturday.
Goalkeeper Richard Sanchez recorded three saves in the match in his first league start, stretching San Antonio's shutout streak to four consecutive games.
Next Up
San Antonio FC closes out its California road trip Wednesday, April 8 against Orange County SC. Kickoff is set for 9:00 p.m. CT, and the match will be broadcast on CBS Sports Golazo Network. The 2026 season is presented by Toyota.
Postgame Notes:
SAFC moves to 3-0-2 on the season with 11 points, remaining in 1st place in the Western Conference standings.
San Antonio is one of two teams still undefeated in the Western Conference.
SAFC posted a five-game unbeaten streak for the first time since 2023, topping its four-match streak to start last season.
SAFC remains unbeaten against Monterey Bay F.C. all-time, leading the all-time series 6-0-3.
Goalkeeper Richard Sanchez and defender Alexis Souahy made their first league appearances of the season.
San Antonio leads the league in shutouts, now holding opponents scoreless for 439 minutes.
Sanchez made three saves in his second clean sheet across all competitions this season.
SAFC Starting XI: Richard Sanchez, Nelson Flores Blanco, Alexis Souahy (Alex Crognale 73'), Tiago Saurez, Danny Barbir, Rece Buckmaster (Akeem O'Connor-Ward), Curt Calov (Mikey Maldonado 73'), Dmitrii Erofeev, Jorge Hernandez (Captain), Christian Sorto (Cristian Parano), EJ Johnson (Luke Haakenson)
Substitutions Not Used: Joey Batrouni, Mitchell Taintor
Disciplinary Summary:
MB: Yellow Card (Giorgi Lomtadze) 13'
MB: Yellow Card (Ilijah Paul) 64'
SA: Yellow Card (Dmitrii Erofeev) 81'
SA: Yellow Card (Alex Crognale) 89'
Quotes:
Head Coach Carlos Llamosa
(On the multiple goal scorers)
"I feel okay with point away. It's our third game in six days, including the 120 minutes we played on Wednesday in the Open Cup, plus the travel, but tonight for the most part, we controlled the ball. We just need to be better up front. In the final third, we need to be more aggressive. Crosses, shots on goal, we need to improve our game."
(On getting another shutout with a rotated lineup)
"They stepped up. We got another clean sheet for Richard. I think defensively, Tiago [Suarez], Alexis [Souahy], they did well. Guys who get limited minutes before and they did well, so now we just make sure they rest and get the energy back because we have two tough matches at the end of the week."
(On getting back to scoring)
"We need to go back to what he did in the previous games where we created a lot of chances and scored goals. I know we're able to do it. Tonight we didn't. We hesitated to take shots and the crosses need to be better. It's not like we don't create. The most important thing is when we move the ball to the final third, we create chances, but the final third needs to be there."
Goalkeeper Richard Sanchez
(On preparing for the upcoming games)
"We're feeling good, especially after a trip like this, knowing we're coming to California after another game midweek. We're not mad at the result. We got a point, and that's important so now we're looking over to Orange County and looking to get more points there."
(On the physicality of the match)
"They're solid. They've been really good in front of goal. Everybody from the top to back line, we've all been pretty united and pretty strong, and we just have to keep doing that as a unit, and anybody in goal has to make sure we're stepping up and covering the spaces in behind defenders and making the saves when called upon."
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