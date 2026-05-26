San Antonio FC Lands Two on USL Championship Team of the Week

Published on May 26, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

San Antonio FC News Release







SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio FC midfielder Dmitrii Erofeev and goalkeeper Joey Batrouni have been named to the USL Championship Team of the Week after Saturday's 2-1 victory against Sacramento Republic FC at Toyota Field.

The Russian midfielder was a consistent threat throughout the match, finishing with four shots, including three on target, while contributing to both SAFC goals. The 20-year-old set up the opening strike in the 27th minute before finding the back of the net himself six minutes later. The assist marked his second in as many matches, and his third goal of the season moved him into a tie for second on the team in scoring.

Batrouni earns a spot on the Team of the Week bench, his second nod of the season, following another impressive display between the posts for SAFC. The San Antonio native put up five saves, the second-highest total of his career, with the second-year pro currently ranking second in the league with 33 this season.

The awards make it 14 Team of the Week selections for San Antonio this season, with Erofeev becoming the 7th player to make the list.

San Antonio FC kicks off a four-match road stretch against USL Championship newcomer Sporting Jacksonville on Wednesday, May 27. Kickoff is set for 6:30 p.m. CT, and the match will be broadcast on CBS Sports Network. The 2026 season is presented by Toyota.

USL Championship Team of the Week - Week 12

GK - Alex Tambakis, FC Tulsa

D - Nick Scardina, Rhode Island FC

D - Kipp Keller, New Mexico United

D - Blake Pope, Las Vegas Lights FC

M - Jojea Kwizera, Rhode Island FC

M - Ousmane Sylla, Orange County SC

M - Dmitrii Erofeev, San Antonio FC

M - Louis Perez, Tampa Bay Rowdies

F - Jürgen Locadia, Miami FC

F - JJ Williams, Rhode Island FC

F - MD Myers, Tampa Bay Rowdies

Coach - Dominic Casciato, Tampa Bay Rowdies

Bench - Joey Batrouni (SA), Haruki Yamazaki (DET), Omari Glasgow (MB), Aaron Molloy (LEX), Jack Blake (IND), Stephen Kelly (OC), Chris Donovan (LOU)







United Soccer League Championship Stories from May 26, 2026

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