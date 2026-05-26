Alex Tambakis Named to USL Championship Team of the Week for Week 12
Published on May 26, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)
FC Tulsa News Release
TULSA, Okla. - FC Tulsa goalkeeper Alex Tambakis earned a selection to the USL Championship Team of the Week after his standout performance against Hartford Athletic last Friday.
Despite Hartford outshooting Tulsa 18-6 on the night, Tambakis came up big for the hosts with five saves as the Scissortails extended their win streak to four matches across all competitions. This was the Greek keeper's second clean sheet in league play this season and 60th overall in the USL Championship, making him only the second player in league history to reach that mark as he sits just one shy of Sacramento Republic FC's Danny Vitiello.
USL Championship Team of the Week - Week 12
GK - Alex Tambakis, FC Tulsa
D - Nick Scardina, Rhode Island FC
D - Kipp Keller, New Mexico United
D - Blake Pope, Las Vegas Lights FC
M - Jojea Kwizera, Rhode Island FC
M - Ousmane Sylla, Orange County SC
M - Dmitri Erofeev, San Antonio FC
M - Louis Perez, Tampa Bay Rowdies
F - Jürgen Locadia, Miami FC
F - JJ Williams, Rhode Island FC
F - MD Myers, Tampa Bay Rowdies
Coach - Dominic Casciato, Tampa Bay Rowdies
Bench - Joey Batrouni (SA), Haruki Yamazaki (DET), Omari Glasgow (MB), Aaron Molloy (LEX), Jack Blake (IND), Stephen Kelly (OC), Chris Donovan (LOU)
FC Tulsa is back in action at ONEOK Field on Saturday, June 6 as it takes on San Antonio FC at 7:30 p.m. for the top spot in Group 3 of the USL Cup. Tickets are available at fctulsa.com/tickets or by calling 918-727-2231. The match will be broadcast on My41 and streamed on ESPN+.
United Soccer League Championship Stories from May 26, 2026
- Vote Now: Jackson Lee Earns Save of the Week Nomination - Brooklyn FC
- Herbert Earns International Call-Up with Trinidad & Tobago - Indy Eleven
- Alex Tambakis Named to USL Championship Team of the Week for Week 12 - FC Tulsa
- Aaron Molloy Named to USL Championship Week 12 Bench - Lexington SC
- Las Vegas Lights FC Defender Blake Pope Named to USL Championship Team of the Week for Week 12 - Las Vegas Lights FC
- Rowdies Trio Earns USL Championship Team of the Week Honors - Tampa Bay Rowdies
- San Antonio FC Lands Two on USL Championship Team of the Week - San Antonio FC
- JJ Williams, Jojea Kwizera and Nick Scardina Named to USL Championship Week 12 Team of the Week - Rhode Island FC
- Jack Blake Named to USL-C "Team of the Week" - Indy Eleven
- Hartford Athletic Returns Home, Faces AC Connecticut - Hartford Athletic
- Noah Dollenmayer Earns International Call-Up with Dominican Republic - El Paso Locomotive FC
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