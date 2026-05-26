Aaron Molloy Named to USL Championship Week 12 Bench
Published on May 26, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Lexington SC News Release
TAMPA, Fla. - Aaron Molloy has been named to the USL Championship's Week 12 Team of the Week bench for his performance on the road at Indy Eleven last weekend.
Despite the result, Molloy was brilliant, as LSC fans have already to come expect every time the Irishman steps onto the pitch.
Molloy tagged another goal from outside the box, this time a top-bin twister that nestled into the top right corner of goal. The score is currently nominated for the league's Goal of the Week.
He directed two of his three shots on target, won three of his four duel attempts, logged two interceptions and made three clearances. Additionally, he led all players with 99 touches and nine actions that won possession.
The honor marks the second Team of the Week inclusion of the season for Molloy, who previously earned a spot on the Week 4 bench.
2026 USL Championship Team of the Week Awards
Week 2: Oliver Semmle (bench)
Week 4: Blaine Ferri, Aaron Molloy (bench)
Week 5: Xavier Zengue
Week 7: Blaine Ferri (bench)
Week 8/Week 9: Blaine Ferri (bench)
Week 10: Nick Firmino, Phillip Goodrum, Arturo Ordóñez
Week 12: Aaron Molloy (bench)
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United Soccer League Championship Stories from May 26, 2026
- Vote Now: Jackson Lee Earns Save of the Week Nomination - Brooklyn FC
- Herbert Earns International Call-Up with Trinidad & Tobago - Indy Eleven
- Alex Tambakis Named to USL Championship Team of the Week for Week 12 - FC Tulsa
- Aaron Molloy Named to USL Championship Week 12 Bench - Lexington SC
- Las Vegas Lights FC Defender Blake Pope Named to USL Championship Team of the Week for Week 12 - Las Vegas Lights FC
- Rowdies Trio Earns USL Championship Team of the Week Honors - Tampa Bay Rowdies
- San Antonio FC Lands Two on USL Championship Team of the Week - San Antonio FC
- JJ Williams, Jojea Kwizera and Nick Scardina Named to USL Championship Week 12 Team of the Week - Rhode Island FC
- Jack Blake Named to USL-C "Team of the Week" - Indy Eleven
- Hartford Athletic Returns Home, Faces AC Connecticut - Hartford Athletic
- Noah Dollenmayer Earns International Call-Up with Dominican Republic - El Paso Locomotive FC
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