Las Vegas Lights FC Defender Blake Pope Named to USL Championship Team of the Week for Week 12

Published on May 26, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Las Vegas Lights FC News Release







The 23-year-old right back scored the first goal in the Lights' 2-0 victory over Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC

Las Vegas Lights FC defender Blake Pope was named to the USL Championship Team of the Week for Week 12 on Tuesday morning.

Pope earned his spot on the Team of the Week after a man of the match performance against Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC last Saturday, scoring the first goal of the match and helping the Lights earn three valuable points on the first of a string of three consecutive matches at Cashman Field.

The Lights were able to take the lead through Pope at the death of the first half, when he controlled a rebound from goalkeeper Colin Shutler on the edge of the box and volleyed the ball with precision into the upper-right corner of his goal.

Vegas then doubled their lead early in the second half thanks to Johnny Rodriguez, who settled things in favor of the Lights 2-0.

Blake Pope did more than just score; he also made ten defensive contributions and six recoveries to help the Lights earn their second clean sheet of the season.

Las Vegas Lights FC return to Cashman Field this Saturday, May 30 against FC Tulsa for Aviators Night. Tickets are available now at lasvegaslightsfc.com/tickets.

See below for the full USL Championship Team of the Week - Week 12:

GK - Alex Tambakis, FC Tulsa

D - Nick Scardina, Rhode Island FC

D - Kipp Keller, New Mexico United

D - Blake Pope, Las Vegas Lights FC

M - Jojea Kwizera, Rhode Island FC

M - Ousmane Sylla, Orange County SC

M - Dmitri Erofeev, San Antonio FC

M - Louis Perez, Tampa Bay Rowdies

F - Jürgen Locadia, Miami FC

F - JJ Williams, Rhode Island FC

F - MD Myers, Tampa Bay Rowdies

Coach - Dominic Casciato, Tampa Bay Rowdies

Bench - Joey Batrouni (SA), Haruki Yamazaki (DET), Omari Glasgow (MB), Aaron Molloy (LEX), Jack Blake (IND), Stephen Kelly (OC), Chris Donovan (LOU)







United Soccer League Championship Stories from May 26, 2026

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