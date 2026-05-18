Las Vegas Lights Lose 1-0 at Spokane Velocity FC

Published on May 17, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Las Vegas Lights FC News Release







Las Vegas Lights FC fell 1-0 on the road against Spokane Velocity FC for matchday two of the Prinx Tires USL Cup on Sunday afternoon. The match took place at ONE Spokane Stadium in Spokane, Washington.

Spokane took the lead early in the first half. USL League One veteran Nil Vinyals' finely-placed free kick hovered above the Lights' wall and into Mason Stajduhar's goal to give his team a one-goal advantage that would last for the entirety of the match.

Despite having a one man advantage for most of the second half after Megdy Alexandre's red card, the Lights were unable to convert their dominance in possession and attacking volume into actual output on the scoresheet. The team has yet to win in this year's edition of the Prinx Tires USL Cup.

Las Vegas will now shift focus to upcoming USL Championship action, as they face Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC on Saturday, May 23.

What They're Saying

DEFENDER AARON GUILLEN

On his overall thoughts on the match...

This is unacceptable. We've got to look at ourselves in the mirror and see what we're doing wrong. They go a man down for almost 45 minutes and we're not able to create a pure chance. Obviously, we go 1-0 down pretty early in the game and they just sit back, and we have the ball most of the time. But I think we've got to figure out how to create chances and be more dangerous.

On what the team needs to do to get better results...

I think we just need to focus on ourselves and bounce back. Like I said, look at each other and see if we're doing enough, and just put the best foot forward that we can. We need to start getting points, especially at home. This is when it's time to start getting points to look for playoffs. I know it's still a long way ahead, but every point counts, and I think we need to do it, starting at home next weekend.

HEAD COACH DEVIN RENSING

On his initial thoughts on the match...

Yeah, it's just not good enough. It's just plain and simple not good enough. We've got to be more courageous.

We've got to show character. We've got to show personality, and we didn't. You can't be a man up against a team like that for 45 minutes and not come away with the result.

On what the team needs to show in the upcoming stretch of three home matches...

We need to show personality and show courage. We need to take responsibility individually and collectively as a team. We've got to make it difficult to play at our home field, and, yeah, we've got to be tough.

Summary

Lights Starting XI:

Stajduhar (GK), Pope, Ofeimu, Guillen (C), Forbes (Antonoglou, 69 ¬Â²), Ybarra, Scott (Locker, 85 ¬Â²), Mines, Bwana (Okyere, 60 ¬Â²), Pickering (Rodriguez, 61 ¬Â²), Arteaga

Spokane Velocity FC Starting XI:

Lewis (GK), Fitch, Margvelashvili, Fernandez, Vinyals (Covi, 58 ¬Â²), Brett (Wells, 83 ¬Â²), Gil (C) (Denton, 58 ¬Â²), Miller, Alexandre, Mensah, Lewis (Waldeck, 82 ¬Â²)

Goals:

SPK - Nil Vinyals - 7 ¬Â²

Discipline:

LV - Yellow, Kyle Scott - 5 ¬Â²

SPK - Red, Medgy Alexandre - 52'

SPK - Yellow, Gagi Margvelashvili - 57'

SPK - Yellow, Ibrahim Covi - 63'

SPK - Yellow, Coach Leigh Veidman - 64'

LV - Yellow, Abraham Okyere - 71 ¬Â²

LV - Yellow, Benjamin Ofeimu - 90+5 ¬Â²

Next Up

The Lights will be back at home for their 9th Island Night on May 23rd where they will face Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC. Get tickets NOW at lightsfc.com/tickets.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from May 17, 2026

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