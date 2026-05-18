Wilson, Donovan Each Score Twice as LouCity Wallops Omaha in USL Cup

Published on May 17, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Louisville City FC News Release









Louisville City FC gets a shot past Union Omaha

(Louisville City FC, Credit: Nick Goodwin) Louisville City FC gets a shot past Union Omaha(Louisville City FC, Credit: Nick Goodwin)

Jansen Wilson and Chris Donovan each scored two goals, while Quenzi Huerman added a fifth, to lead Louisville City FC to a 5-1 road win over Union Omaha in the Prinx Tires USL Cup group stage on Sunday.

The win ended a three-game skid for LouCity across competitions and moved Louisville to the top of Group Four in the inter-league tournament.

"I thought we did a much better job in the second half of controlling the game, controlling the tempo of the game, creating opportunities," LouCity interim head coach Simon Bird said. "And obviously, it's nice to score the goals as well."

The five goals are the most LouCity has scored in a game since Aug. 31, 2024 - a 6-4 win at North Carolina FC. That game also included a brace from Wilson, one of three the 24-year-old Kentuckian has now tallied in his young career.

It was a potent offensive performance for Louisville. The boys in purple pummeled Omaha's goal with 24 shots including 12 on target, forcing eight saves and hitting the woodwork twice.

"Yeah, we were fully aware of our standards kind of slipping in the last couple of games," Donovan said. "The games, not only the results, but the way we were playing didn't look or feel like us for the last couple of games. So we made a big point this week to focus on all stages of the game. We missed out on that clean sheet, but it was a much-needed big win for the team."

On Sunday, all seven goal contributions - five goals and two assists - came from substitutes.

"We're a deep squad. We've got guys fighting every day for positions," Bird said. "It makes my job difficult, which is brilliant. It's exactly what you want as a coach."

Bird called Wilson's number early, after Zach Duncan suffered an injury in the 23rd minute. He didn't take long to make an impact.

Four minutes after Wilson came in to the game, Omaha goalie Rashid Nuhu denied Louisville's Ray Serrano the opening goal, pawing away a low curler. Wilson, though, was the first to react, sprinting to the loose ball to finish past Nuhu, who was scrambling back toward goal.

"Coming on the field, as a sub, you always want to bring energy. You always want to be able to change the game. That was on my mind coming in," Wilson said.

Like his first goal, Wilson was in the right place at the right time for his second. He picked off an Omaha pass just outside the penalty area, but had a clear path to finish around Nuhu one-on-one.

Omaha's Younes Boudadi ended Wilson's hopes of a hat trick, when he took Wilson out with an egregious, late tackle in the 74th minute. Referee Trevor Wiseman issued a red card to Boudadi, and Wilson exited the game with an injury.

LouCity's third came just before that incident, when Donovan scored after collecting the rebound of his own shot, which Nuhu had saved.

With Omaha down to 10 players following the red card, Donovan added a second, slotting home a Sam Gleadle cross. The goals were the second and third of the season for Donovan, who hadn't scored since the season opener on March 6.

Huerman finished off Omaha with his first Louisville City goal, finishing off another Gleadle delivery.

Omaha's lone goal came on a penalty kick, which referee Trevor Wiseman awarded after Josh Jones committed a foul. The second-year defender made his first start of the season on Sunday.

The win ended a 16-game home unbeaten run for Omaha.

"I've said all week that Union Omaha, for me, stylistically, are the best team in League One. They could easily play in the Championship," Bird said. "They're a strong outfit. And I thought we did a really good job once the game settled and once we settled and kind of managed the game better."

Back in the win column, Louisville will continue on the road next week, returning to league play in the USL Championship. LouCity will visit Miami FC, a team which it has already defeated this season. The game is set for 7 p.m. on Saturday, May 23, at Pitbull Stadium in Miami-Dade County, Fla.

LouCity will return to the Prinx Tires USL Cup on June 20, at Detroit City FC, for the third of four group stage games.

Louisville's next home game will come at the end of the month, May 30, when the USL Championship-leading Tampa Bay Rowdies visit Lynn Family Stadium. LouCity's longtime rival currently leads LouCity by two points in the Eastern Conference.

For tickets and more information on what will be Super Kid Night at Lynn Family Stadium, visit LouCity.com/superkids.

Game Summary: Union Omaha vs. Louisville City FC

Date: May 17, 2026

Venue: Morrison Stadium - Omaha, Neb.

Kickoff: 5 p.m. ET

Weather: 84 degrees, sunny

Scoring

Union Omaha (1, 0, 1)

Louisville City FC (1, 4, 5)

Goals

Union Omaha:

40' Diego Gutiérrez (penalty)

Louisville City FC:

27' Jansen Wilson

50' Jansen Wilson

72' Chris Donovan

84' Chris Donovan (Sam Gleadle)

87' Quenzi Huerman (Sam Gleadle)

Lineups

Union Omaha: 24 - Rashid Nuhu (c); 23 - Younes Boudadi, 5 - James Orson, 14 - Brent Kallman, 19 - Camron Lawrence, 6 - Sami Guediri, 11 - Dylan Borczak (62' 77 - Allen Gavilanes), 17 - Diego Gutiérrez (78' 3 - Blake Malone), 16 - Laurence Wootton (45' 4 - Samuel Owusu), 20 - Sergio Ors (45' 22 - Kempes Tekiela), 21 - Josué Gómez (62' 9 - Pato Botello Faz),

Unused substitutes: 99 - Cole Jensen

Head Coach: Vincenzo Candela

Louisville City FC: 1 - Hugo Fauroux; 2 - Aiden McFadden (78' 13 - Amadou Dia), 32 - Kyle Adams (c), 24 - Josh Jones, 4 - Sean Totsch, 15 - Manny Perez (64' 23 - Sam Gleadle), 8 - Taylor Davila, 6 - Zach Duncan (23' 25 - Jansen Wilson, 78' 21 - Quenzi Huerman), 7 - Ray Serrano, 14 - Tola Showunmi (64' 9 - Chris Donovan), 27 - Evan Davila

Unused substitutes: 12 - Danny Faundez; 47 - Mukwelle Akale

Interim Head Coach: Simon Bird

Stats Summary: Union Omaha / Louisville City FC

Shots: 10 / 24

Shots on Goal: 2 / 12

Expected goals: 1.16 / 3.02

Possession: 50.1% / 49.9%

Fouls: 6 / 18

Offside: 0 / 1

Corner Kicks: 2 / 11

Discipline Summary:

Union Omaha:

76' Younes Boudadi (red)

89' James Orson (yellow)

Louisville City FC:

35' Manny Perez (yellow)

37' Tola Showunmi (yellow)

45+1' Aiden McFadden (yellow)

Referee: Trevor Wiseman

Images from this story







United Soccer League Championship Stories from May 17, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.